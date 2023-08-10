Meet the young sex crime victim who wants to become politician and ‘make changes’ in NI

Tegan Nesbitt was just 17 when she suffered an up-skirting attack during a night out with friends

A young sex crime victim wants to become a politician and help “make changes” in Northern Ireland.

A young man lifted Tegan’s skirt and put his phone between her legs, while six of his friends recorded videos of the incident.

No one was ever charged in connection with the 2020 attack — but following her traumatic ordeal Tegan launched a petition calling for new laws against such incidents.

Her petition was supported by more than 40,000 people and last year new legislation covering offences such as up-skirting, down-blousing and cyber-flashing were passed by the Stormont Assembly.

The Sunday World has learned a new £70,000 advertising campaign will be launched next month to raise awareness of the new laws.

Tegan is proud of the role her campaign played in bringing in the new legislation — but the 21-year-old Queen’s University student is not finished.

“I’m entering my final year of a law degree and I have plans to make changes in this country,” she said.

“Hopefully someday I won’t need to beg for the mere attention of our politicians and can bring it straight to the green floor of Stormont myself.”

Up-skirting and down-blousing are crimes where someone takes a picture under or down a person’s clothing without their permission.

Cyber-flashing is an offence which involves sending obscene pictures to strangers online.

The new laws also provide tougher sentences for crimes such as non-fatal strangulation and posing as a child online.

Offenders will also no longer be able to use the defence of ‘rough sex’ in court proceedings.

The new laws will also seek to improve services for victims of trafficking and exploitation.

The Department of Justice is seeking to appoint a company to lead the awareness campaign around the new sex crimes.

There will be two separate advertising campaigns — one for the offence of non-fatal strangulation and one for the crimes of up-skirting, down-blousing and cyber-flashing.

The public campaigns are due to start next month and run until March 2024. The total budget for the two campaigns is £70,000.

Speaking last year following the introduction of the new laws, Justice Minister Naomi Long said they would help protect the “most vulnerable in our society”.

Naomi Long

“The delivery of this new legislation offers greater protections to vulnerable people in our communities and will make a significant difference to those who suffer abuse and exploitation,” she said.

Tegan said she was relieved the new laws were finally coming into operation — but is critical of how it long it took.

“I am immensely proud of every single person that has contributed towards the new justice bill but I am disappointed with the filibustering, the arguments and the pushback from Stormont.

“The people who are supposedly representing us are disappointing us day by day.

“We as the people need to continue the type of dedication we have shown to the justice bill being passed without question.

“Retaliation in the form of protest and intimidation seems to be a last resort to achieve the bare minimum.”

Recalling her own horrific ordeal, the young Derry woman said she forgives those involved.

“As a 17-year-old girl, being up-skirted felt like one of the most mortifying things that ever happened to me.

“With growing up and being told stories from other victims of sexual assault, I’ve found that being a woman in a world like ours is hard day by day.

“It’s an experience that taught me a lot about male response to female crisis and gave clarity to the idea of ‘why nearly all women and not all men?’

“If I could, I would shake the hand of the men who put me through that treacherous experience and forgive them.

“I would do the same to anyone who helped mould me into the woman I have become today.”