Man’s body found in ‘ongoing incident’ as areas of Antrim town cordoned off
A body has been found in Portrush, Co Antrim in an incident on Monday morning.
The PSNI cordoned off areas leading from Main Street in the town. The discovery was made in an apartment block at Bath Terrace.
PSNI and forensics are currently at the scene in what has been described as an “ongoing incident.”
The Northern Ireland Ambulance service have confirmed they responded to a call in the early hours of this morning following reports of an incident at Bath Terrace.
A NIAS spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 02.16 on Monday, 18 July 2022 following reports of an incident on the Bath Terrace area, Portrush.
“NIAS despatched two Emergency Crews to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”
The PSNI earlier advised motorists to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas.
They also have added there is currently no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.
Writing on social media, UUP councillor Darryl Wilson said: "If you're travelling to Portrush today, expect town centre delays, unfortunately there has been a very serious incident. The PSNI have been in touch with me this morning. I would expect that the Bath St area will remain cordoned off for quite some time."
Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Councillor Mark Fielding said it’s a “tragedy.”
“I don’t know the full circumstances at the moment of the death but it’s very sad for anyone connected to this. It’s just not a nice thing to happen,” he added.
“My thoughts are with the family, or anyone connected to this fatal tragedy.”
Alliance Councillor Chris McCaw has said he was very “sorry to hear” to about the death, adding: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this person.”
