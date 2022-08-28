Man who died in Antrim boat tragedy named as Jim Allen (94)

A major rescue mission was launched in the afternoon following a desperate 999 call just after 3.30pm on Saturday following a boating incident.

A pensioner who died after a boat sank close to Carrickfergus on Saturday has been named by police as 94-year-old Jim Allen.

Police said they are treating the Belfast man’s death as a drowning incident.

Another man in his 70s was onboard the vessel which capsized close to Greenisland, he was treated at the scene by ambulance crews.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: Mr Allen and another man aged in his 70s were on board the boat which was launched from the yacht club off the Sydenham Road around 1.30pm-2pm. However, at around 3pm, it was reported by a mayday call that the boat was starting to take in water.”

Carrickfergus Marina in County Antrim. — © PA

Detective Inspector Stephanie Finlay added: "Ultimately, both men entered the water when the boat capsized around one-and-a-half miles from Carrickfergus near Greenisland. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the man in his 90s died. We believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. The man in his 70s was treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

"Our enquiries into what caused this boat to sink are at an early stage and the Maritime Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is assisting. We would also appreciate the public's assistance. If you noticed the boat, described as white and measuring 18 feet, leaving the yacht club in east Belfast or saw the boat while out in the lough to please contact us on 101."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched an emergency crew to the scene in addition to the HEMS crew on-board the charity Air Ambulance.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was discharged at the scene,” a spokesperson said.

"No one was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The seafront was closed following the rescue mission which also involved the RNLI.

The air ambulance was seen landing outside nearby apartments.

Two rescue boats have berthed in the marina where emergency services remain at the scene which has been cordoned off.