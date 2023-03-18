Man threatens to stab woman after she gave chase following armed robbery
Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Adelaide Street area of the city in the early hours of Saturday.
A man has threatened to stab a woman after she gave chase following an armed robbery in Belfast.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 3.50am, two women were walking in the area when a man, armed with a knife, approached one of them and grabbed her handbag before making off on foot.
“The other woman gave chase, and the suspect eventually stopped and threatened to stab her.
“He then made off from the scene.
“The handbag was later discovered set alight in the Cromac Street area.
“The suspect has been described as being aged in his 20s, of slim build, and approximately 5ft 8in in height.
“He was said to have been wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoodie.
“Inquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen anything, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 468 of 18/03/23.”
