Horror fall | 

Man taken to hospital after reported fall from towering 12th bonfire

NIAS has attended the scene.

Garrett Hargan

The NI Ambulance Service has transported a man to hospital following an incident in Newtownards where an individual reportedly fell from a bonfire.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 22.05 following reports of an incident on Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and Emergency Crew to the incident which remains ongoing at 22.30pm.

It’s understood the incident is linked to a fall from a bonfire.

It is believed the individual was conscious and breathing at the scene and was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.


