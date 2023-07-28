Man named as the lead IRA gunman in the Kingsmills Massacre dies from cancer

Malachy McParland died of cancer in a Dublin hospital earlier this month aged 70.

Ten of them died at the scene: John Bryans (46), Robert Chambers (19), Reginald Chapman (25), Walter Chapman (23), Robert Freeburn (50), Joseph Lemmon (46), John McConville (20), James McWhirter (58), Robert Walker (46) and Kenneth Worton (24)

The man named as the lead IRA gunman in the Kingsmills Massacre has died, the Sunday World has learned.

The south Armagh republican is believed to have played a leading role in the 12-man IRA killer gang which gunned down 10 Protestant textile workers at Kingsmills on January 5, 1976.

The men were making their way home after a day’s work in a linen factory at Glenanne when their minibus was stopped at a bogus vehicle checkpoint near Kingsmills crossroads, outside Whitecross village.

Republican insiders and security force sources have told us McParland played a major part in the slaughter of innocents at Kingsmills.

Alan Black (80) – the sole survivor of the Kingsmills attack – said McParland will soon have to meet his maker to account for his actions.

He said: “I don’t feel anything about the death of Malachy McParland. I later learned he was one of the gunmen, though I never knew him and I never met him.

“He lived to take life. But I don’t feel sadness over his death and I certainly don’t feel any happiness either.

“But with his death this week, he will soon have to meet his maker and answer for what he did all those years ago.”

The Sunday World also understands that until very recently, two outstanding arrest warrants – relating to McParland’s roles at Kingsmills and in a gun battle with paratroops when he was seriously wounded – were still in place.

For a while McParland lived in Dromiskin, Co Louth, where Garda Special Branch monitored his every move.

A father of four, McParland later settled with a new partner in Mulhuddart in Dublin 15, where he set up a bicycle sales and repair business in a shed at the rear of his home. He remained in the Republic for the rest of his life.

He died in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. McPartland was never charged in connection with the Kingsmill Massacre but was named as one of the gunmen under parliamentary privilege by the late DUP leader Ian Paisley.

Mr Black said: “I was 32 at the time of Kingsmills and today I just think of all those men – my workmates – who died there. They lost their lives for what? They died for nothing, absolutely nothing.”

Alan was shot 18 times but survived because he pretended to be dead when an IRA man checked the victims for survivors.

The slaughter in south Armagh made worldwide headlines and despite repeated and extensive police investigations, no one has been convicted in connection with the murders.

The IRA leadership – which was on ceasefire at the time – was so stunned by the sectarian and tribal nature of the mass murder that it failed to claim it.

Instead, a shadowy group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force took responsibility. But a Historic Enquiries Team investigation into the massacre revealed weapons used by the killers had previously been used in IRA attacks.

Alan Black, the sole survivor of the Kingsmills Massacre

Following a funeral Mass on Friday morning at the Church of Saint Luke the Evangelist in Mulhuddart, Malachy McParland’s remains were removed in a tricolour-draped coffin to Glasnevin Cemetery for cremation.

I can exclusively reveal that the former IRA man’s ashes will NOT be interred in the republican plot at Dublin’s Glasnevin along with other republican icons. The development is being seen as part of the Republican Movement’s continuing policy of distancing itself from sectarian attacks carried out by the IRA.

A republican source told us: “These days, Sinn Féin has its eye on political power on both sides of the border. While it still justifies the IRA campaign, it distances itself from blatant sectarian attacks.”

And he predicted: “There will be no public eulogy for Mal McParland from anyone in Sinn Féin.”

Known as Mal, Patrick Malachy McParland was originally from outside Whitecross. Born in poor circumstances, he was a member of a large family. And he was also known to have been a talented Gaelic footballer.

But with the outbreak of inter-community violence in Northern Ireland and the complete collapse of law and order in south Armagh, he became one of the IRA’s most prolific killers.

While still working as a builder, McParland was involved in numerous IRA attacks on soldiers, policemen and loyalist paramilitaries, who doubled as members of the security forces.

During the Troubles, McParland’s IRA brigade was responsible for the deaths of 165 members of the security forces. “Mal volunteered for anything and everything. He would be working on a building site and then suddenly disappear to go on an IRA operation. Nothing was too much for him,” said a former IRA man.

Six months after Kingsmills, McParland got caught up in a firefight with the Parachute Regiment at a Mass Rock on the Newry to Newtownhamilton Road. He was shot 15 times when a burst from an SLR rifle ripped into his chest and shoulder.

Two of his IRA accomplices – who were holed up in a nearby house – surrendered after a priest intervened to bring the standoff to an end. But as his comrades were taken into custody, McParland escaped across the border to the Louth Hospital in Dundalk. Eight bullets were removed from his chest. And when he died on Monday, there were seven still in his body, a source has claimed.

The Protestant workmen’s van after the massacre

An 9mm Sten sub-machine-gun recovered from the Mass Rock scene on June 25, 1976, and believed to have been handled by McParland was later forensically linked to the Kingsmills attack by a senior police officer.

The Whitecross Massacre was planned by the IRA as revenge for an upsurge of deadly attacks on Catholic families in the area by the Glenanne Gang, a loyalist unit made up of UVF men and members of the security forces.

It came a day after three members of the Reavey family were shot as they watched TV in their home in Whitecross, and three members of the O’Dowd family were shot 20 miles way.

The planned attack started with the theft of a minibus from the car park of the Ballymascanlon Hotel, near Dundalk, by the recently deceased republican Colm Murphy.

It has been widely speculated that Murphy played a hands-on role in the Kingsmills Massacre, but this week a well-placed source told us that this was not the case.

After leaving Ballymascanlon, Murphy drove the minibus to a remote farmyard where it was fitted with previously assembled steel sheets down both sides. Narrow slats were cut out of the steel to allow gunmen inside to fend off any attacks.

The van had steel spikes protruding from its sides and a powerful machine-gun was bolted to the floor inside the rear door. It was to be used in the event of attack as the IRA team escaped.

Around teatime on January 5, 1976, a red Ford Transit minibus full of textile workers left the factory in Glenanne. As it proceeded to Bessbrook, it was stopped by an armed man waving a flashlight, a mile outside Whitecross.

He ordered everyone inside to step out onto the deserted road. Still believing it was a legal checkpoint, they all did as they were told. But they were immediately confronted by another 11 men carrying automatic rifles.

One of the gunmen ordered the only Catholic in the group to step forward. Thinking they had been stopped by loyalists, his fellow workers tried to stop Richard Hughes from identifying himself.

But he was pulled out and told: “Get down the road and don’t look back.”

The remaining 11 men were then shot with Armalite and SLR rifles, an M1 Carbine and a 9mm pistol. A total of 136 rounds were fired in less than a minute.

One of the IRA men examined the bodies lying on the road and anyone who was still alive was finished off with a shot in the head.

Alan Black, a foreman in the linen factory, miraculously survived. Yesterday, he told us: “I never moved a muscle, because I knew if I did, I’d be dead.

And Mr Black added: “It was such a waste of life – all of it.”