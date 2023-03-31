Man is shot in both legs during west Belfast shooting incident
The incident happened shortly after 9pm with a large police presence in the are a.
Police attending the scene of a shooting incident in the Whitecliff Parade area of west Belfast close to the Whiterock Road last night.
The incident happened shortly after 9pm with a large police presence in the area.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Shortly after 9.00pm, it was reported that a man was shot in both legs. He has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his wounds. “Cordons are in place in the area as the investigation is underway. Anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to contact officers on 101.”
Today's Headlines
no brakes | Man (20s) arrested after leading gardaí on car chase through Dublin city
No chances | McGregor calls for armed protection after transgender lunatic massacre
'legend' | Tributes paid to ‘friendly’ hotel chef who died after altercation in Dublin city
'malicious lies' | Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed against her by half-sister Samantha
Price Hike | Homeowners hit as Bank of Ireland to increase mortgage rates again
DRUGS HAUL | Three arrested and €600k of cannabis seized after gardai search vehicles in Dublin
HOLIDAY ATTACK | Irishman (20) arrested after stabbing ‘compatriot’ in shoulder in Benidorm
Behind bars | Man who locked teen in bathroom before sexually assaulting her at party is jailed
F-ekin Delicious | ‘Tayto crisps have won a place in my heart’, says Love Island’s Ekin-Su
Attempted hit | Mob boss Christy Keane fortunate nurse was passing by on day he was shot