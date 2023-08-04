banned | 

Man guilty of dangerous driving after crash which left car on its roof

The driver of the car ran away form the scene after the crash

The scene of the collision in September 2021. The driver has since been disqualified from driving (Photo: PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey)

Kurtis Reid

A 37-year old man has been found guilty of dangerous driving following a crash which left a car on its roof in Co Antrim.

The collision occurred in September 2021, where a silver Mercedes left the Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey and ended up on its roof in a field.

The driver ran away from the scene following the incident.

He was also found guilty for failing to stop, remain and report at the scene of a collision where damage was caused.

Damage also occurred to a farmer’s fencing during the collision.

In a post on social media, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey also said the man has been disqualified from driving.


