Man guilty of dangerous driving after crash which left car on its roof

The scene of the collision in September 2021. The driver has since been disqualified from driving (Photo: PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey)

A 37-year old man has been found guilty of dangerous driving following a crash which left a car on its roof in Co Antrim.

The collision occurred in September 2021, where a silver Mercedes left the Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey and ended up on its roof in a field.

The driver ran away from the scene following the incident.

He was also found guilty for failing to stop, remain and report at the scene of a collision where damage was caused.

Damage also occurred to a farmer’s fencing during the collision.

In a post on social media, PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey also said the man has been disqualified from driving.