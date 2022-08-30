Man dies after being hit by lorry in Newry, Co Down

The pedestrian was struck close to traffic lights in Kildare Street shortly before 4pm on Monday.

A man in his 60s died after being hit by a lorry in Newry.

He was declared dead at the scene.

We can confirm that a male pedestrian, aged in his 60s, has sadly died following a road traffic collision on Kildare Street, Newry on Monday, 29th August. pic.twitter.com/4t7zVwDi3v — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 30, 2022

The road was shut for an investigation.

It has since reopened.

Police have appealed for witnesses and those with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact officers.

The PSNI’s Sergeant McIvor said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area. Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22.”