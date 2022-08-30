Man dies after being hit by lorry in Newry, Co Down
A man in his 60s died after being hit by a lorry in Newry.
The pedestrian was struck close to traffic lights in Kildare Street shortly before 4pm on Monday.
He was declared dead at the scene.
The road was shut for an investigation.
It has since reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses and those with dash-cam footage from the area at the time to contact officers.
The PSNI’s Sergeant McIvor said: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm that a male had been struck by a lorry close to traffic lights in the area. Sadly, the male died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have any dash-cam footage or information which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 1350 of 29/08/22.”
