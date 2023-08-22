Man dead after being hit by Tube train following police chase in London

The dead man, who has not been named, was seen close to the tracks near the East Acton underground station before being hit by the passing train.

A man has died after being hit by a Tube train following a police chase in west London.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle in Du Cane Road near Shepherd’s Bush before it crashed into a car just after 8.30pm on Monday. Several people in the pursued vehicle fled on foot while a man in the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The dead man, who has not been named, was seen close to the tracks near the East Acton underground station before being hit by the passing train. Detectives are still working to establish the victim’s identity and tell his family.

The Metropolitan Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and an investigation is under way.