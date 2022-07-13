Man caught sleeping on hard shoulder with engine running four-and-a-half times over limit

“The driver will now have a date in court for failing the evidential breath test at custody and driving without insurance”

A man has been caught on the M1 almost four-and-a-half times over the legal drinking limit after PSNI officers found him sleeping in his car with the engine running.

In a social media post the PSNI Road Policing and Safety said the man had been discovered by their Mahon Road Road Policing Unit on the hard shoulder of the motorway.

“We found a male sleeping in the car with the engine running.

"As we suspected he had consumed alcohol he was the subject of a preliminary breath test where he provided a reading at the roadside of 153, almost 4.5 times the legal limit of 35,” they added.

“The driver will now have a date in court for failing the evidential breath test at custody and driving without insurance.”