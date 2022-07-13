Man caught sleeping on hard shoulder with engine running four-and-a-half times over limit
A man has been caught on the M1 almost four-and-a-half times over the legal drinking limit after PSNI officers found him sleeping in his car with the engine running.
In a social media post the PSNI Road Policing and Safety said the man had been discovered by their Mahon Road Road Policing Unit on the hard shoulder of the motorway.
“We found a male sleeping in the car with the engine running.
"As we suspected he had consumed alcohol he was the subject of a preliminary breath test where he provided a reading at the roadside of 153, almost 4.5 times the legal limit of 35,” they added.
“The driver will now have a date in court for failing the evidential breath test at custody and driving without insurance.”
Today's Headlines
'Forceful grab' | Farmer (26) sexually assaulted woman on Coppers dancefloor during ‘first time ever’ in Dublin
No Kid-ding | Vogue Williams jokes that her kids have ‘zero chill’ on family holiday
Huge tragedy | Death of mum Bernadette Connolly last seen on Dublin beach is ‘a mystery’, inquest told
Tough love | Love Island fans think there was more to Jacques exit from show as his mum reveals he is home
TRAGEDY | Man (40s) dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off the Clare coast
driving rap | CAB target Troy Jordan dodges motor ban after pleading guilty to insurance charge
Foal play | Woman avoids jail over incident where equestrian centre firebombed and two horses died
animal neglect | Dublin midwife avoids jail after DSPCA finds sick dog ‘eaten alive’ by maggots
Devastating | Brother of teen (14) who drowned on Dublin beach launches fundraiser to cover funeral expenses
rocking on | The Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly says he has no ambitions to be a TV star despite landing RTE gig