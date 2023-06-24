wounds | 

Man attacked with hatchet during aggravated burglary in north Belfast

A man aged in 40s suffered wounds to his shoulder and face

A man has been stabbed in the shoulder and left with facial injuries after an aggravated burglary involving a suspected hatchet in north Belfast.

It happened at a home in the Northwick Drive area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they received a report sometime between midnight and 3am that a man had entered the property armed with a suspected hatchet.

A man aged in 40s was then assaulted and suffered wounds to his shoulder and face.

Windows and the front door of the property were also damaged.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 407 24/06/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”


