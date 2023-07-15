Man and woman arrested after house seriously damaged in Limavady arson attack

Several neighbouring properties had to be evacuated following the incident in Limavady.

Two people have been arrested after a house was badly damaged in an arson attack in Co Londonderry.

Several neighbouring properties had to be evacuated following the incident in Limavady.

A man and woman in their early 20s have been arrested, police said.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Friday afternoon.

PSNI Detective Inspector Lavery said: “At approximately 1.40pm, we received a report that a house in the Drumachose Park area had been set alight and significant damage had been caused.

“A number of houses had to be evacuated in the area while colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

“Two people, a man aged 24 and a woman aged 20 were arrested a short time later and remain in police custody at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 930 of 14/07/23.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.