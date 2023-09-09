Man accused of supplying ‘bad batch’ of drugs to user who died has home attacked

Mark David Hayes was accused of supplying pregabalin tablets.

This is the alleged drug dealer who’s accused of supplying a “bad batch” of prescription drugs to a man who later died.

Our exclusive picture shows Mark David Hayes, who appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court earlier this week for supplying pregabalin tablets.

We can also reveal a property connected to the 31-year-old was targeted in an attack hours after he appeared in court.

Despite strong objections from the PSNI, Hayes was released on bail to live with his father and it’s understood the house was the target of a petrol bomb attack during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One of those objections the police made focused on a claim Hayes admitted to them that he knows about a bad batch of pregabalin being sold in Belfast, but detectives argued that despite this they believed Hayes would continue to deal the drugs because he just “doesn’t care”.

Hayes was charged with two drug offences alleged to have been committed on August 25 this year, including possessing pregabalin with intent to supply and with supplying the class C prescription only drug.

While Hayes, from Maple Drive in Coleraine, confirmed that he understood the charges, Detective Constable Robinson told the court he believed he could connect him to the offences, adding that police were objecting to bail due to fears concerning further offences and witness interference.

The officer outlined how there was a “sudden death” at the Lighthouse Hostel in Ballymena on Friday where a man was found sadly passed away in his room, with a box of pregabalin lying beside him.

The post-mortem results came back as “inconclusive” and police are awaiting a full toxicology report, said the officer.

Through police inquiries, a witness came forward to claim they knew Hayes had been taking drugs with the deceased the day before his death.

According to the witness, the deceased man “complained to him that he gave the defendant £70 to buy pregabalin” but he had not got any from him and also that on the day he was found dead, the witness saw Hayes give the deceased a box of pregabalin.

When Hayes’ room at a hostel was searched, “we found a sheet of pregabalin and it appears to be the same brand as the box that was found in the deceased’s room,” said the officer.

pregabalin refered to as Lyrica

He added that £145 cash along with a list of names and numbers was also seized, revealing that the name of the deceased was on that list which police suspect are dealing figures.

Arrested and interviewed, Hayes denied that he was a drug dealer, claiming that the list was of people he had lent money to, and although he accepted going to Belfast to buy pregabalin on Thursday and Friday, he denied giving any to the dead man.

According to the detective, Hayes told police the tablets he bought were different to the usual prescription drugs as the blister pack tinfoil was gold rather than silver.

Objecting to bail, DC Robinson said Hayes was aware of the name of the witness so there was a fear of witness interference, and also that despite conceding in interviews that he “is aware of this bad batch going around Belfast... we believe that he will continue to deal drugs knowing that these drugs are fatal, and he just doesn’t care”.

Defence counsel Michael Smyth argued there was nothing on Hayes’ record to suggest that he would interfere with the witness and also that there could be significant delays in the case given the police and forensic investigations into the death.

He submitted that with a proposed bail address with his father in Coleraine, conditions could be put in place to keep him away from the witness and out of Ballymena.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the case was “particularly serious in that it involves the sad demise” of the man who police suspect died as a result of drugs, and further that “the drugs were supplied by this defendant”.

He said while he had concerns about the circumstances of the case, “on balance I will grant him bail albeit with stringent conditions”.

Freeing Hayes on his own bail of £500 with a surety of £500, the judge ordered the alleged dealer to live with his father, observe a curfew, stay out of Ballymena and have no contact with the witness or hostel staff. The case was adjourned to September 21.

Last night the PSNI confirmed there had been a petrol bomb attack in Maple Drive this week.

In a statement to the Sunday World they said: “Police are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a house in Coleraine in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30.

“At around 2.40am, a report was received that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a property in the Maple Drive area.

“Damage was caused to the front living room window which was smashed. No one was injured.”

The PSNI added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 124 30/08/23.”