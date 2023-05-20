Man (60s) sustains severe injuries following hammer assault by masked men in Derry
The victim remains in hospital and is being treated for injuries including two broken collarbones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs
A man has been hospitalised with severe injuries after being attacked by a number of masked men in Londonderry on Friday evening.
The incident happened in the Fern Park area of the city.
The victim, aged in his 60s, was attacked by men armed with a hammer and screwdriver. He remains in hospital and is being treated for injuries including two broken collarbones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs.
A police spokesperson said. “It was reported shortly before 11.30pm, that the man, aged in his 60’s, had driven into Fern Park where a number of masked men, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, attacked his car and dragged him out into the street, where he was assaulted.
“A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was held nearby at knifepoint while the assault took place but was not physically harmed.”
The police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.
