Man (60s) dies in Co Antrim housefire

The cause of the fire remains unknown

A man has died in a housefire in Antrim. Photo: Stephen Davidson

Emma Montgomery

A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Antrim on Saturday.

It is understood that two police officers and one resident were also treated for smoke inhalation at the scene on Kilgreel Road.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police can confirm that a man in his 60s has sadly died following a fire at a property in the Kilgreel Road area of Antrim on Saturday.”


