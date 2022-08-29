Man (57) who died after Co Antrim hit-and-run named as police search for silver BMW

‘A male and female, who we believe were occupants of the car, then stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured’

A man who died after he was hit by a car while walking in Ballymena has been named as 57-year-old John Corr.

Police are hunting for a silver-coloured BMW they believe was involved in the collision on Cushendall Road – before it made off from the scene.

It happened on Sunday shortly before 10.30pm.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "A male and female, who we believe were occupants of the car, then stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured.

"Mr Corr sadly passed away at the scene.

"We believe that the offending vehicle was potentially a silver coloured BMW and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver and passenger.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could be of interest in our investigation or if you noticed a BMW car in the Ballymea area around 10.20pm.

"We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigian expressed his condolences following Mr Corr’s death.

“The community is in shock after a man died following a road traffic accident on the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information about this collision to bring it forward to the police.”

The Cushendall Road has now re-opened.