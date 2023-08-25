Man (47) charged with attempted murder after pensioner is stabbed

The suspect is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Friday).

A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

The charge is in relation to a serious assault, in which a man in his 70s was found with stab wound injuries at the Main Street area of Newcastle on Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 7am. The pensioner was found with stab injuries and later taken to hospital.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.