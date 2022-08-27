Man (23) dies following Co Antim hit-and-run as police issue fresh appeal

Police have named a 23-year-old who has died following a hit-and-run incident in County Antrim last weekend.

Stefan Morrow (23) from the Coleraine area has passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Moyarget Road (Ballycastle) collision, which was reported to police at 10.20pm last Sunday (August 21).

Mr Morrow had been walking along the road with a woman when there was a collision involving a van, the driver of which drove off without checking on the injured people. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “To date, we have arrested two males in their 30s, one who has been released unconditionally and a second who has been released on bail, pending further enquiries as part of our investigation.

“At this time I would like to make a renewed appeal for information and ask any witnesses to come forward to police.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the Moyarget Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, 21st August and who may have dash-cam or any mobile footage of the collision which could help our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.