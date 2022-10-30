Lake search | 

Major search operation underway in Belfast Lough amid fears of person overboard

It’s understood there are fears that an individual travelling on a passenger ferry may have gone overboard.

HM Coastguard search the coast of Belfast Lough© PA

Rescue 199 helicopter has been tasked (Stock image)

Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph

Emergency crews are responding to a major incident in Belfast Lough.

The operation, which involves Belfast Harbour Police and the Coastguard, is in the very early stages.

It’s understood there are fears that an individual travelling on a passenger ferry may have gone overboard.

Lagan Search and Rescue crews are also attending the scene.

A Rescue 199 helicopter has been tasked from Scotland to take part in the search.

More to follow.


Today's Headlines

More Northern Ireland

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices