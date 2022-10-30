Major search operation underway in Belfast Lough amid fears of person overboard
It’s understood there are fears that an individual travelling on a passenger ferry may have gone overboard.
Emergency crews are responding to a major incident in Belfast Lough.
The operation, which involves Belfast Harbour Police and the Coastguard, is in the very early stages.
BREAKING: A major search operation is underway just outside Belfast Harbour after reports of a person overboard on a Stena Line ferry.— Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) October 29, 2022
RNLI; Lagan Search and Rescue and Rescue 199 Helicopter from Scotland have been tasked. @BelTel pic.twitter.com/KEUHEMPf3J
Lagan Search and Rescue crews are also attending the scene.
A Rescue 199 helicopter has been tasked from Scotland to take part in the search.
More to follow.
