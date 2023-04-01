Major New IRA counter terror search operation underway in Creggan area of Derry
Saturday’s search operation is focusing on a property and land off the Letterkenny Road and Foyle Road area in the city.
Police and ATO are conducting counter terror searches relating to the New IRA in the Creggan area of Derry.
Saturday’s search operation is focusing on a property and land off the Letterkenny Road and Foyle Road area in the city.
The Belfast Telegraph has reported the intelligence-led operation is linked to previous searches in the former Daisyfield site and the Southway area.
Pictures from the scene show six bomb disposal teams accompanied by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, searching for potential munitions and explosives.
Some officers are conducting a search inside a property while ATO are focusing on land surrounding the property.
In a statement on Saturday morning a police spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.
“The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”
Today's Headlines
Hutch down | How jailing of Gerry Hutch’s nephew Ross is just latest calamity to befall tragic family
HATE AND LOVE | Charlie Murphy says filming BDSM scenes for new Netflix series was an ‘empowering’ experience
intelligence-led op | Major New IRA counter terror search operation underway in Creggan area of Derry
Skipping row | Welder punched window in row over queue at garda station, court told
FIREARM RECOVERED | AK-47 rifle and €12k cannabis seized by gardai during Finglas raid
assault charge | Mountjoy inmate ‘headbutted prison guard in face in unprovoked attack’, court hears
Missing | Gardaí appealing to the public for help in tracing missing Galway man Shane Walsh (25)
Child sex images | ‘Untreatable’ sex fiend who claimed indecent photos were ‘his way of reacting to stressful situations’ avoids prison
DRUGS HAUL | Two arrested and €432k of cannabis seized after growhouse raided in Co Mayo
Danny Joy | Daniel O'Donnell says gender should be irrelevant when it comes to new Late Late Show host