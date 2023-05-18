Major new drugs gang operating in north to rival South East Antrim UDA

Sources say the group has unified in a bid to corner the drugs market across the two towns

A major new drugs gang is operating across Larne and Carrickfergus.

It is understood the outfit has come together over the last number of months and has drawn in a number of known criminals across the district.

And the gang is set to rival the superiority of South East Antrim (SEA) UDA which has, until recent years, had an iron grip on the drugs trade.

Sources have told the Sunday World that there are no new faces, but rather a coalition of existing operators who have come together to maximise profits.

It is also believed the gang has access to weapons.

Last week the Sunday World revealed that former SEA hardman Colin Simms had moved to Larne and is selling drugs.

Colin Simms

It is now thought he has the protection of this newly organised crime mob.

There were raised eyebrows when SEA turned a blind eye to his activities given his fall from grace in the terror group.

Simms was drummed out of SEA after being allegedly caught with his hands in the till. That – and his arrest for the murder in January 2020 of Glenn Quinn – forced SEA Brigadier Gary Fisher’s hand and he was expelled. Simms was not charged in connection with Quinn’s murder.

Fearful for his safety, Simms quit his Carrick bolthole on the Glenfield estate and upped sticks to Larne.

“That would explain why SEA have left him alone,” said our source. “They haven’t the stomach for a fight and do not want to get drawn into a confrontation with this gang.

“Gone are the days when SEA had total control and nobody dared stray onto their territory.

“The fact this lot have access to guns makes them serious players.”

The source added that the new gang was made up of gangsters with LVF and UDA connections, and contacts with drug gangs south of the border and in Belfast.

This week police expressed concern at the discovery of what they believed to be a fully functional ‘military-style’ M4 assault rifle and ammunition in Carrick.

A rifle found by cops in Carrickfergus

The weapon and ammunition were recovered when two men were arrested in the town on May 5.

The men have appeared in court this week accused of possessing the rifle and £50,000 worth of cocaine.

Appearing in court by video link were Andrew Morrow (44), of North Road, Carrickfergus, and Gerald Verner (33), of Fairview Terrace, Newtownabbey.

Ammunition found in Carrickfergus

Both are charged with possessing an M4 carbine rifle and 5.56mm ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

They are also accused of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. Verner is further charged with possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, possessing Class C drugs and having criminal property, namely £4,325 in cash.

A detective constable told a judge at Belfast Magistrates Court that police on patrol on Friday May 5 saw Verner jumping over the front fence of Morrow’s North Road home and getting into his car.

He was stopped and searched and a small quantity of “cannabis edibles” was found in his “man bag’’.

“In the North Road property there was an M4 carbine, a quantity of ammunition and a large quantity of Class A cocaine with an estimated street value of £50,000,” the detective said.He said police needed to test the suspected weapon to confirm that it was a gun before they could forensically analyse it.“But inquiries to date lead us to believe that this is a fully functioning rifle, which is quite significant,” he added.

Verner’s defence solicitor said he was objecting to his client being connected to the “North Road charges” as “he is not seen exiting the property or the four walls of the building”.

“A male was observed jumping over a fence. There is no connection to these charges. There is no forensics and no DNA evidence,” he said.

However, the detective said that Verner was seen leaving the “confines of the property, the back door was open and he had access to the four walls”.

She told the court that Verner declined to answer questions about his presence at North Road. In relation to the £4,325 cash found at his home, he stated that it was a loan from his cousin to get a private apartment but refused to give the name of his cousin.

A Public Prosecution Service lawyer said: “Mr Verner is a known associate of Mr Morrow. He is seen leaping out of the North Road property and it is a reasonable proposition to say that he was in the house.

“In that house of a known associate of his, a weapon, ammunition and a significant amount of drugs were found. At his [Verner’s] home there were no weapons but there were drugs and a significant amount of money.We say there is a significant amount of circumstantial evidence to connect him to the North Road charges.”

The judge said “there is just enough in the round to take it over the threshold of connection”.

Morrow did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

Police objected to Verner being released on bail.The judge released Verner on bail and the case will be mentioned again on June 5.