Loyalists ordered to move contentious bonfire – or it will go up in smoke before 11th night

An internal loyalist row over a contentious bonfire appears to be rumbling on.

Residents in the staunchly unionist Tigers Bay area of north Belfast, claim community leaders - with close links to paramilitary groups - are still trying to tame them.

The dispute centres on a bonfire at Adams Street off the Duncairn Gardens peace line.

We recently reported how a team of veteran Shankill Road loyalists - who receive financial backing of both the British and Irish Governments - arrived in the area.

Locals who spoke to the Sunday World claimed that after a minimum of debate and discussion with locals, they ordered them to move the Adams Street bonfire to a community garden site at nearby Edlington Street.

And despite strong objections from Tigers Bay residents, the operation was overseen by out-on-bail loyalist boss, Winston Irvine.

Pallets were stored in a fenced off area which was then chained and padlocked by the loyalist leader.

Irvine will soon be appearing in court on terror charges linked to Tánaiste Simon Coveney’s visit to a north Belfast peace centre to honour John and Pat Hume.

Days later however, local residents moved the material back to Adams Street. An uneasy stalemate has been in place ever since. And on one occasion the bonfire was set alight.

But tensions flared again this week, with Tigers Bay residents claiming they have now been warned: “Get that bonfire moved back to Edlington Street by July 10 - or we’ll burn it where it is!”

Some Tigers Bay residents - who spoke to the Sunday World - say they feel they are being coerced and they are disgusted by the attitude of the Shankill Road men.

“These people don’t even come from Tigers Bay, But they think they can come in here and tell us what to do about an 11th Night Bonfire which has been built in this area for generations.” said one woman.

The Sunday World has also been told UDA leaders involved in the dispute, are demanding a senior UDA man in the area steps down, because he is refusing to implement what he claimed was nationalist appeasement.

“A local UDA leader agrees with the local people. What’s wrong with that?” one Tigers Bay resident demanded to know.

“And now the UDA want him to demoted, because he won’t do Winkie Irvine’s bidding. It’s farcical.” he added.

This week’s development follows other online criticism of loyalist paramilitaries in north and west Belfast who it appears, have also become embroiled in a row over a return march on July 12.

It was claimed two senior UVF men tried to persuade members of the Orange Order Ligoneil and Ballysillan to dump plans for a return march past Ardoyne on July 12.

A north Belfast loyalist told us: “This is all to do with community funding. But community culture goes out the window when money comes in the front door.

“It appears they have been bought off during wee trips to Dublin with IRA men and now they are being expected to deliver on promises made!”

However, this was rubbished by Dr. William Mitchell from the Action for Community Transformation group based on the Shankill Road.

“That’s nonsense. I suggest you go and talk to the Orangemen and see what they have to say about it.” he said.

The ACT organisation has also been involved in trying to resolve the Adams Street bonfire controversy.

“This project is involved in 16 different communities regionally, around the safer demonstration of PUL expression of culture in areas where there is proximity to a bonfire.

“Adams Street is just one of those areas and we are attempting to work with the people.” he said.

Dr. Mitchell also rubbished claims his organisation had received £1m in grant money to help resolve any remaining contentious bonfires.

In the past, the Duncairn Gardens area saw serious sectarian rioting between local loyalists and republicans from the nearby Catholic New Lodge area.