Loyalist mobster Mo Courtney and crew line pockets with Shankill community funds

Locals took to social media to vent their anger they were ordered by Courtney’s UDA mob to take the posts down

Mo Courtney and his mercenary mob have been lining their pockets with funds destined to benefit their own community.

Thousands of pounds gathered to fund the Twelfth celebrations were snaffled by Courtney, the Sunday World has been told.

The local community had to foot the bill for 11th night celebrations where there was no bonfire lit.

Ice-cream vans, bouncy castles and street entertainment were all paid for from the pockets of residents who are now up in arms as they were informed cash was given for their street festivities.

One resident said the loyalist Shankill Road was a ghost town after 10 o’clock on the 11th night as no bonfire was erected or funded. Some took to social media to vent their anger and disgust but the Sunday World understands they were ordered by Courtney’s UDA mob to take the posts down.

“People are furious, this was always a big night but we didn’t even have a bonfire.

“The only thing lit was a stupid beacon and that was lit on the Twelfth, that’s not tradition, that was just trying to save face after people got riled up,” said one resident.

“It’s a disgrace, I work in the community, and I know that they were given £3,500 but not one penny came near us. It’s in their back pockets. There is a cost of living crisis, everyone is finding it hard but we had to find the money so the kids had something to celebrate.

“Cost of living does not affect Mo Courtney and all those others – they have money in their back pockets, plenty of it, at our expense.”

Sources say Courtney and his pals have faced questions over why the Shankill was not able to celebrate the Twelfth similar to the way they have marked it for decades.

Some sources say that Courtney is suffering from financial problems after falling foul of Dublin gangsters who he stroked in a gun deal.

“Every pound is a prisoner for Mo at the minute because he owes money to the south apparently,” said the source.