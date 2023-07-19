Loyalist bonfire builder lucky to be alive following 20ft fall after lighting mega pyre

Stuart ‘Twinkle’ McBride suffered a broken leg, a badly injured pelvis, broken ribs and a potentially punctured lung

A video still of McBride falling from the bonfire

McBride’s partner Nikita, whose father is Sam McCrory, and her mum Edith

He very nearly lost his life this week when he fell 20ft to the ground seconds after setting a 60ft wooden tower alight.

McBride was one of several experienced builders who helped assemble the bonfire at Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

But we can today reveal that McBride also has a close connection to deceased Ulster Freedom Fighters’ hitman Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory, who died in a tragic accident this time last year.

In his day, McCrory played a legendary role as a hooded gunman at several UFF bonfire events on Belfast’s Shankill Road.

Stuart McBride is the partner of Sam McCrory’s daughter Nikita and father of his four grandchildren.

Last night, Skelly’s former partner Edith Montgomery – who is currently enjoying the holiday of a lifetime in Mexico where she is celebrating her 60th birthday – told of the shock which ran through her when her daughter Nikita telephoned to say ‘Twinkle’ had fallen from the bonfire.

“I’m glad to say he is recovering well although he’s still in the High Dependency Unit in the Royal. He had been in surgery having rods inserted in his back and neck and in his leg, but he seems to be through it now.”

Edith added: “It’s going to be very hard for him, but he seems to be getting there.”

A bandsman with the Newtownards Defenders Flute Band, Stuart suffered a string of injuries in the bonfire fall last Tuesday night, including a broken leg, a badly injured pelvis, broken ribs and a potentially punctured lung.

The accident on waste ground near the Portaferry Road on the outskirts of the Co. Down town was the latest in a growing list of safety controversies surrounding loyalist bonfires.

A experienced bonfire builder, McBride had just lit the top of the pyre and was making his way back down when a wooden pallet came away in his hand, causing him to fall to the ground.

The shocking incident was caught on several mobile phones and shared widely on social media as 11th night bonfire celebrations got underway across Northern Ireland.

Friends raced to his aid and paramedics and police – who were on the scene in seconds – provided medical aid and rushed the injured man to hospital.

It is also believed doctors are still considering whether to carry out further operations on his damaged hip and badly injured foot. But we can today reveal that even though they never met, Stuart McBride is the father of leading loyalist Sam McCrory’s grandchildren.

‘Skelly’ – as McCrory was known in loyalist paramilitary circles – died a year ago next week in a tragic accident outside his home in Ayr, Scotland. The 57-year-old stumbled and fell down a concrete staircase just yards from his fourth floor flat at Stonecrop Place on the Kincaidston housing estate. And he died in hospital in Kilmarnock the following day.

From the Oldpark in north Belfast, Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory was one of the most notorious UFF gunmen of the entire Troubles.

A childhood friend of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair, they joined the UFF together while still teenagers. And later, McCrory played a major role in Adair’s infamous ‘C Coy’ murder machine, based in the lower Shankill estate.

A death-dealing double act, the pair seized the reins of power in the West Belfast UFF when UDA brigadier Tommy ‘Tucker’ Lyttle was jailed during the Stephens Inquiry into loyalist collusion.

But caught in a carefully planned MI5 sting operation, ‘Skelly’ was sent down for 16 years, when he was convicted of conspiracy to murder.

Deceased UFF hitman Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory

A highly unusual loyalist paramilitary personality, ‘Skelly’ came out as an openly gay man over 20 years ago.

But he had previously had two children – Samuel and Nikita – with his then partner Edith Madine, who was from a well-known loyalist family in west Belfast.

A successful businessman, Samuel Jnr died two years ago aged just 35. He is still remembered fondly on the Shankill Road, where he ran a busy tanning salon. Sam’s sister Nikita now runs the business started by her brother.

But following his father’s accidental death last July, Sam’s mother Edith attended Skelly’s funeral service in Scotland along with daughter Nikita.

At the time, Edith told the Sunday World: “Like everyone else, Nikita and I came to pay our respects. Sam was a good man.”

She added: “I carry my son’s ashes with me everywhere I go and I thought it would be nice to bring them to his father’s funeral.”

And this week on social media, Edith Montgomery – as she is now – looked again to her deceased son Sam.

Just hours after Stuart fell from the bonfire, Edith posted: “Sam, please look after your sister Nikita Madine and help her get strength to get through the next few days/weeks ahead whilst Twinkle recovers from his fall.”

And on the morning of July 12, Edith also hit out at sectarian remarks posted on social media after news emerged about the accident at Newtownards.

Edith posted: “Sickened by remarks about the fella falling from the bonfire last night. He is my daughter Nikita’s partner and my grandkids’ father. He is in a bad way, but will hopefully recover. Please pray for his wee family.”

controversies

The incident in Newtownards was one of a growing list of controversies surrounding 11th night loyalist bonfires.

The bonfire where Stuart sustained his injuries was draped in a huge green, white and orange covering.

It was burnt in the flames which lasted hours after McBride was rushed to A&E.

Later, Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing Bobby Singleton said the police had received a number of complaints relating to such items being placed on bonfires.

And he added that the PSNI were treating the incidents as hate crimes; officers had collected evidence and had begun investigations.

Eleven on-duty ambulance staff were attacked and assaulted at bonfire sites in a six-hour period between late Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Michael Bloomfield, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, criticised the violence directed at his staff from those attending bonfire events.

He said: “It is absolutely disgraceful that they should be abused in the manner in which they were.”

Last July, we reported how Larne bonfire builder John Steele lost his life after falling from a large bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne.

A major Sunday World investigation earlier this year revealed bonfire sites in Larne are under the total control of the South East Antrim UDA.

And during this year’s 11th night festivities, the criminal organisation controlled a team of around 100 drug dealers peddling their wares to the thousands of young people who attended the bonfire at Craigyhill.

“It might look like a bonfire, but in reality it’s a drugs fest,” a Larne resident told us.