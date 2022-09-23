Long Lost Family’s Wendy O’Hagan finds dad has Alzheimer’s after reuniting

‘My father was sitting there waiting for me’

Wendy asked the ITV series for help and in 2012 she was reunited with dad Grant Williams, but a heart-breaking follow up screened last month revealed he now has Alzheimer’s.

Long Lost Family’s Wendy O’Hagan has revealed she found her dad years before the show reunited them. But fears that she’d hurt her stepdad’s feelings stopped her reaching out to her birth father, a former US Navy seaman who was ordered back to America.

Long Lost Family’s Wendy O’Hagan has revealed she found her dad years before the show reunited them. Wendy asked the ITV series for help and in 2012 she was reunited with dad Grant Williams, but a heart-breaking follow up screened last month revealed he now has Alzheimer’s.

Long Lost Family’s Wendy O’Hagan has revealed she found her dad years before the show reunited them.

But fears that she’d hurt her stepdad’s feelings stopped her reaching out to her birth father, a former US Navy seaman who was ordered back to America.

She didn’t try again until a chance meeting on holiday with a man who’d found both his birth parents with the help of the programme.

Wendy asked the ITV series for help and in 2012 she was reunited with dad Grant Williams, but a heart-breaking follow up screened last month revealed he now has Alzheimer’s.

After years without making contact Wendy has urged anyone yearning to find their birth family not to delay their search.

“Don’t put it off. All they can do is say no to you, but your child could be waiting for you, or a mother could be sitting broken-hearted,” she says.

“My father was sitting there waiting for me.”

Wendy with her son Sevan and Dad Grant.

Grant had fallen for Wendy’s mum Sarah when he was stationed in Derry in 1975, but their regular meetings led to him being branded an IRA sympathiser. On their last night together, he was seized by the Army, badly beaten and held in a cell.

Sarah, just 18 at the time fought for his release when the Army denied they were holding him, and eventually the US Navy involved the Irish Consulate. Grant was released to hospital and then military custody but instructed not to contact Sarah. She then discovered she was pregnant, and they wrote in secret to each other until after Wendy’s birth but when the letters were discovered by the Navy it stopped all contact.

Wendy asked the ITV series for help and in 2012 she was reunited with dad Grant Williams, but a heart-breaking follow up screened last month revealed he now has Alzheimer’s.

“Mum thought he had forgotten about her. He thought she had moved on. The two of them ended up with broken hearts,” says the 46-year-old.

In an added complication Grant didn’t know Wendy, now a business entrepreneur had actually been christened Keila, but her name was changed soon after her birth.

“My name was changed because it wasn’t liked in the household, but my daddy was looking for Wendy in the local parish records and they didn’t have a Wendy O’Hagan of the right age.

“When I was 12, he did his last search in the parish records and the priest told him to leave it in God’s hands and hope that one day she will contact you.”

Long Lost Family’s Wendy O’Hagan has revealed she found her dad years before the show reunited them. But fears that she’d hurt her stepdad’s feelings stopped her reaching out to her birth father, a former US Navy seaman who was ordered back to America.

Wendy, mum to sons 17-year-old Sevan and Livan, 10, learned Grant was her dad at the age of seven when Sarah told her. She decided to start her search for him when her first child was born, and through a private investigator tracked down a number for her dad in the US, where he had married and had five children. Sarah had married Wendy’s stepdad Terry and the couple had four children.

“I rang him, and he said, ‘Sarah is that you?’ I was scared and hung up and ran away from it,” she says.

“What stopped me was guilt about my dad Terry. Would he think he hadn’t done a good job? I also had guilt about my grandparents, who were so good to me.

“I was so lucky they decided to keep me, and I had all my mother’s brothers and sisters to love me. I was always ‘our Wendy.’ That’s what stopped me from pursuing it.”

A few years later Wendy thought again about finding Grant, and a holiday friendship made the decision for her.

“I’d sent an email to Long Lost Family, but it bounced back. Then I went on holiday and met a family with children the same age as mine.

“The father said he’d found his birth parents through Long Lost Family. He told me not to give up, that he was really happy.

“I came back from holiday and emailed the programme again. I got a phone call the next day to say they had accepted my application.”

When Long Lost Family brought Wendy to London, she thought it was to get to know host Davina McCall, but they also introduced her to the dad she’d longed to find.

“My mum had always said to me, ‘you were made from love, you weren’t a mistake.’ When I met Grant, he said the same thing to me.

“He just kept looking at me and apologising. At one stage he asked, ‘can I do one thing?’ and he came over and kissed me on the top of the head. He said he’d wanted to do that from the day I was born because that’s what a father does when their child is born.”

The father and daughter have worked hard on catching up on their lost years, and Wendy has supported Grant, a former high-ranking Naval officer, through his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

In a double blow her much-loved stepdad Terry is also suffering from Alzheimer’s and is now in a care home.

Grant had planned to spend more time with Wendy in Derry following his retirement until the pandemic hit.

Wendy asked the ITV series for help and in 2012 she was reunited with dad Grant Williams, but a heart-breaking follow up screened last month revealed he now has Alzheimer’s.

“His plan was to come and spend time here with me because it’s nice to do things in person. Then Covid hit and his Alzheimer’s rocketed.

“Thank God for Facetime. We used to do that nearly every single day, and we drank a little wine or whiskey together and shared songs. We have kept up our relationship that way, but not so much now that his illness has kicked in.

“When I call him, he says he’s forgotten how to use this thing, and there’s so much he wants to tell me.”

Wendy has also been able to get to know Grant’s family, and the reunion has given her sons a connection with their American roots.

Son Sevan bears a striking resemblance to his grandfather, while she has learned she looks like her paternal grandmother Lorna, and Grant’s granddaughter bears a remarkable resemblance to Wendy.

It’s also given her the chance to learn about her family medical history, and despite the heartbreak of watching her dad’s deteriorating health she has no regrets.

“I believe every child has a right to know where they came from. We didn’t ask to be here.

“One of the people on Long Lost Family had put off contacting his birth mother because he had so much love for his adoptive parents, and when he decided to look for his mother she has passed away.

“Don’t delay it. Until you know you feel a part of you is missing,” says Wendy.

roisin.gorman@sundayworld.com