Larne footballer hit with 10-game ban for wearing top that appears to show pro-IRA slogan

A Larne footballer who was photographed in a t-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan has been hit with a 10-game ban by the Irish Football Association.

John Herron has been accused of bringing the game into disrepute.

His club has been fined £500.

This is standard procedure and there is no suggestion Larne were aware of, or approved, Herron's actions.

The midfielder caused controversy after wearing the t-shirt at last Sunday’s Wolfe Tones gig at the Feile in west Belfast.

The image of Herron wearing the green, white and orange striped shirt, appearing to bear the slogan ‘Ooh Ah Up The Ra’, was widely shared on social media

Larne FC announced on Monday that they would be suspending Herron “with immediate effect”.

Herron was issued with a notice of complaint for an alleged breach of Article 17 (bringing the game into disrepute).

The notice appears on the Irish FA website.

Larne has not commented yet on Herron’s suspension.

Larne FC said in a statement last Monday: “Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening [Sunday], Larne Football Club can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect.

“For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.

“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words, but also by our extensive work in the local community. There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.

“We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”