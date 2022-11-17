Killer chef Johnny Miller cooking for ‘screws’ and claiming victim is alive in Germany

Miller murdered Charlotte Murray ten years ago but has refused to reveal what he did with the body of his former fiancée

Cowardly killer chef Johnny Miller is cooking for the ‘screws’ in prison while also cooking up outrageous lies his victim is alive and living in Germany.

We can reveal the one-time head chef at a number of top restaurants is knocking out tasty meals for hard-working staff at Maghaberry Prison.

The 53-year-old murdered his partner, 34-year-old Omagh woman Charlotte Murray, ten years ago but has refused throughout to reveal what he did with the body of his former fiancée.

He’s serving a minimum of 16 years of a life sentence behind bars and is now serving up plates of food for prison officers after being granted enhanced status as jail sources reveal he’s been a model prisoner since arriving almost three years ago.

But we can reveal the former champion canoeist is also serving up something much more sinister – a plateful of lies about his murder victim.

Charlotte went missing from the home she shared with Miller at Roxborough Heights in Moy, Co Tyrone at Halloween 2012.

During his trial, it emerged Miller flew into a jealous rage after he was sent explicit images of Charlotte having sex with another man and it’s believed she was murdered sometime between October 31 and November 1, 2012, but her body has never been found.

Last week the police released an appeal for Miller to do the decent thing and tell Charlotte’s family what he did with her body as the ten-year anniversary passed of her disappearance.

Despite a jury taking just three hours to convict him of murder during a trial at Dungannon Crown Court in 2019, the chef, described as “cold and calculating” in court, is still feeding his friends, family and prison pals a load of tripe.

Charlotte Murray

“He’s still telling everyone that Charlotte Murray is alive and well and has been spotted in England as well as Germany,” said a source.

“Johnny is still refusing to accept what he did and tells everyone he’s still working on his appeal – convinced Charlotte Murray will reappear one day and he will be exonerated.

“He seems so sure of it he’s either innocent or he’s determined he can get away with it so long as the body is never discovered.

“So while he’s been inside he’s been the perfect prisoner and is doing everything to stay onside with the governor and senior staff.

“He’s trusted enough to the point he’s cooking their food in the mess. It’s a far cry from what he would have been used to cooking on the outside but the wardens gets decent grub compared to the inmates.”

Miller has been going through the courts with the aim of appealing his conviction, but no date has been set for any appeal.

Bullying woman-beater Miller had even coerced Charlotte into making a sex tape which was sent to a love rival.

Her blood was found around the waste water pipe at their home and on the walls of the bathroom.

A number of former lovers of Millers had come forward to police to tell them they had suffered abuse while dating Miller – one claiming he threw her down a flight of stairs.

“Other girls came forward and gave affidavits about how Johnny treated them but were too scared to testify in court,” a source told us after the trial.

“But they said the same thing – that Miller loved to have rough sex, that he was very controlling and that he could also lose his temper very easily.”

Miller, who worked as a chef at the Cohannon Inn near Dungannon, had been engaged to Charlotte and was the last person to see her alive.

And the twisted killer set about trying to cover his tracks after killing Charlotte by sending text messages to himself from her phone and even publicly appealing for information about her after she “disappeared”.

During one particularly heartless appeal, knowing she was already dead, he shared a local newspaper article on social media, telling his followers: “Someone must know where she is, please help.”

During the trial the prosecution claimed that, having killed her, Miller “some three weeks later or so” went on the internet looking to buy an axe, a saw and cleaning materials to dispose of her body and clear up afterwards.

The jury rejected defence claims that he had bought the items as a Christmas present for his dad.

Mobile phone and computer data during the trial showed Miller’s attempts to lay a false trail that Charlotte was alive and leading a new life.

He accepted that in the early hours of the morning before Charlotte disappeared, he had been on the internet looking up sites to pawn their engagement ring, but claimed this was only after she sent him the explicit images of herself in the arms of another man.

However, the timing of the emails showed that he had been online looking at the pawn sites around 13 minutes BEFORE he was sent the images.

The prosecution claimed this was “the last straw...a last humiliation” and in his rage Miller killed Charlotte.

Police made the appeal last week for Miller, or anyone else with information about where her body was, to contact them.

Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan said: “Johnny Miller was sentenced to life in February 2020 for killing Charlotte, but still refuses to say where her remains are, denying her friends and family the chance to say their final goodbyes and lay her to rest.

“His cowardly silence is cruel and is prolonging the suffering and distress for Charlotte’s family.

“They have already been through unimaginable turmoil and they simply want to know the truth about what happened to her.”

Following Miller’s sentencing, Ms Murray’s family called on politicians to bring in a law to prevent killers who conceal their victim’s body from receiving parole. A similar law has already been enacted in England and Wales.

Just days after Miller was found guilty in 2019 we revealed how police planned to drain a lake in Benburb, Co Tyrone, in the hope of finding Charlotte’s remains but a subsequent search was unsuccessful.

