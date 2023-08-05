Jubilant scenes as annual Féile an Phobail carnival takes place in west Belfast

The parade which began at Dunville Park featured groups and individuals from sporting, youth, arts, and dance communities.

The Feile Carnival Parade takes place on the Falls Road in west Belfast on August 5th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott)

The Feile Carnival Parade takes place on the Falls Road in west Belfast on August 5th 2023. Pictured Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy (right) (Photo by Kevin Scott)

The annual carnival celebrating the beginning of Féile an Phobail has taken place in Belfast.

Several dance groups in fancy dress also turned out to celebrate the annual festival which runs until August 13 and will feature more than 300 event events throughout the city. It is the festival’s 35th anniversary and more than 120,000 people are expected to attend.

On Saturday night the annual 80s and 90s Night is due to take place at Falls Park featuring music acts including Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, FiveStar and Abba Arrival from Sweden.

Other acts due to appear in the week ahead include singer and songwriter Phil Coulter who will be appearing on Sunday at the new St Comgall's School venue and The Wolfe Tones. Last year the band’s appearance caused controversy when some audience members chanted pro-IRA slogans.