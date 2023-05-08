Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair rages at UDA for not celebrating coronation in style

“Where is the bunting? Where are the banners? Where is our beloved red, white and blue?” he asked.

Former terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair last night blasted the UDA – the loyalist organisation he led – for creating a “coronation catastrophe”.

He rounded on the group’s current commanders for not even putting up bunting on their Shankill patch – saying the loyalist Shankill estate is more like republican Ballymurphy.

The one-time ‘brigadier’ and commander of the notorious ‘C Coy’ was furious when he learned about the lack of celebrations in his old stomping ground.

“Where is the bunting? Where are the banners? Where is our beloved red, white and blue?” he asked.

“These people prefer selling coke to celebrating the crown,” he insisted.

Exiled in Scotland for the past 20 years, Adair spoke to the Sunday World from his home on the Ayrshire coast.

“This wouldn’t have happened if I was still there,” he said.

And Adair – who will be 60 later this year – revealed how yesterday he was bombarded by calls from friends and former UDA comrades in Belfast. All of them, he said, voiced sadness at the state of the lower Shankill on Coronation Day.

“It is the most important thing to happen since Queen Elizabeth passed away last September – but the UDA ignored it. It was left to individual families to show loyalty to the crown,” he said angrily.

“UVF leader Gusty Spence once described the Shankill as the beating heart of the British Empire and he was right.

“But yesterday, tourists to Belfast could be forgiven for thinking the Shankill only begins at Agnes Street instead of Petershill,” he added.

“The upper Shankill looks great. And fair play to them with a stunning picture of the new King. But when you get to Agnes Street, it just stops dead,” Adair raged.

A new mural of King Charles III was unveiled on the Shankhill Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday night close to the mural of his late mother Queen Elizabeth

In his day as a paramilitary leader in the tight-knit heartland, Adair revelled in public displays of loyalist culture and tradition.

And he took personal responsibility for the appearance of the district which is the gateway to Protestant west Belfast.

In September 1995, Adair was sent down for 16 years when he was convicted of directing terrorism.

But yesterday, he recalled how he set about redesigning the lower Shankill on his release from prison under the Good Friday Agreement.

Johnny Adair paints a union flag onto the gable wall of a building — © Richard Sullivan

“I was in jail for seven years and when I got out, there was one UDA mural in the lower Shankill area. But within months I had 23 murals erected on the streets where we were strong and I paid for a lot of it out of my own pocket.

“If I was living there today, I would be telling the UDA leaders, ‘That’s not your money. That money belongs to us – the people of the lower Shankill.’

“It should have been spent on the community. And I mean I wouldn’t have beenglorifying the past. Those days are gone.

“I would have made sure we were honouring the royal family. I would even have had a small beacon and I would have had a disco for the kids of the area.

“I would have had bouncy castles for the younger children. And I would have had three flags on every lamppost.

Celebrations are in full swing at the top the of the Shankill Road, unlike the Lower end of the road.

“I took pride in our community. I personally took charge of decorating the place. I made sure it was all neat and tidy. The red, white and blue were all the same size and the kerbstones were painted perfectly.

“I even stood over the boys doing the painting, because we lived there and at that time it was a phenomenal tourist attraction. It really was.

“We made sure it looked great for people coming into the area. Visitors knew they were in a special loyalist place, but yesterday the place looked a mess and it is the UDA to blame.

“Saturday was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to express the loyalty which lies at the heart of the lower Shankill community,” he said.

And referring to the UDA leaders of today, Adair insisted: “Believe me when I say this, there’s not a loyalist bone in their bodies. As far as they’re concerned it’s about money – money for them.

He added: “Community money should be distributed to the needy – not the greedy.”