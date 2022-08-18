Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair claims he and Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory created a military murder machine

“We hit Sinn Féin headquarters three times in 11 days. We attacked builders doing work for them or anyone associated with republicanism”

Johnny Adair speaks to Hugh Jordan at Sam McCrory’s funeral in Scotland last week

Former loyalist terror director Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair paid tribute to his ‘brother-in-arms’ Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory, claiming that together they created a military murder machine.

The exiled ex-UFF leader spoke exclusively to the Sunday Worldafter McCrory’s funeral in Scotland last Thursday.

McCrory died three weeks ago last Sunday after a fall. The former UFF hitman lost his footing and fell down concrete stairs yards from the front door of his fourth-floor home at Kincaidston on the outskirts of Ayr, where he lived for many years.

After the funeral, Adair heaped praise on his triggerman, who security services believe was responsible for at least a dozen murders.

“Whether we like it or not, it has to be acknowledged Skelly and I created a military machine which put fear into the hearts of IRA men. That’s a fact of life,” Adair told us.

Hours after Skelly’s remains were cremated in Masonhill Crematorium near Ayr, Adair spoke about facing the future without his closest friend.

He told the Sunday World: “I’ve had to deal with grief before when my son Jonathan died.

“But the bond between me and Skelly was unbreakable. He was my soulmate and I’ll miss him every day.

“He rang me five times a day – every day – just to let me know what he was doing. He would tell me what he had for his breakfast. He loved Coco Pops and tea and toast. I was told that every day.

“Even on the day he died, he phoned me to say he had done a wee internet job for me on his computer, because his skills were better than mine.

“But three weeks ago today – within hours of that call – my phone stopped ringing,” said Adair.

“It will take me some time to get used to that. Big Skelly was my brother-in-arms.”

Our man Hugh with Adair

In the late 1980s when Adair took over the UFFs ‘C’ Coy based in the lower Shankill, he appointed Skelly as his No2.

Together they transformed ‘C’ Coy into the most feared and ruthless loyalist terror group in Northern Ireland. Skelly helped Adair bring sheer terror to the streets of Belfast, the two men leading loyalists gunmen on a killing spree in nationalist districts bordering their Shankill heartland.

Conservative police estimates put ‘C’ Coy down for 57 murders before McCrory was eventually convicted of conspiracy to murder two top IRA men and Adair pleaded guilty to directing terrorism.

Looking back on those days this week, Adair claimed Skelly was a “soldier”.

In a bizarre exchange reflecting on the worst of the Troubles, he said: “Sam was a soldier – of that there is no doubt.

“He understood what I wanted. He never questioned my judgment and he was with me every step of the way. He was extremely strong and fit and he trained hard every day.

“We built up a military machine which took the war to the IRA. It was ‘C’ Coy which had them hiding behind steel security shutters inside their own homes.

“We went for sheer professionalism and efficiency. Our enemies feared us. We knew that. We set the gold standard.”

Johnny Adair and Sam ‘Skelly’ McCrory

In the sickening rant, he told us: “We hit Sinn Féin headquarters three times in 11 days. We attacked builders doing work for them or anyone associated with republicanism.”

“We even went right into Twinbook to go after a female Sinn Féiner.

“And ‘C’ Coy ‘soldiers’ also went into the heart of Andersonstown in west Belfast after IRA men. We walked through gardens dressed in paramilitary uniform and local people assumed we were a British Army foot patrol,” said Adair.

“We walked through Riverdale in combat jackets and military fatigues. Sam was a soldier okay.

“We took over a house in Riverdale Park, telling the occupants we were the IRA planning an attack on British soldiers. They believed us. But it was the UFF planning an attack on senior IRA man Brian Gillen.

“Following that operation, Skelly and I were arrested. I was released quickly, but they held Skelly for longer.

“He was eventually released. And he went on an operation that very afternoon. That was Sam. He was committed to our war against the IRA.

“It was us who made the IRA flee from house to house for their own safety.

“We had studied UFF military successes from previous years and we vowed to better them.

“In our time, ‘C’ Coy went for high-profile and well-known targets. And they didn’t come much higher than Gerry Adams, Brian Gillen and Eddie Copeland.

“We also went for serving Sinn Féin councillors. We refused to listen to the propaganda that Sinn Féin was somehow separate. We believed they were one and the same,” Adair maintained.

Skelly’s’ coffin

But he also insisted: “We recognised the IRA’s capabilities. Look at their connections in the UK mainland and America. And look at how they were able to persuade Colonel Gaddafi to arm them. They were good.

“In the end, we were brought down by state agents operating inside the UDA. That also has to be acknowledged.”

On Thursday, Adair stepped from a blue car at Masonhill Crematorium to attend McCrory’s funeral.

Wearing shades, a white shirt, black tie and black £400 designer gillet waistcoat, he remained solemn, apart for a few smiles and handshakes for family and friends who had travelled from Belfast.

Sam 'Skelly' McCrory (r) and Johnny Adair (l)

In compliance with the wishes of the McCrory family, Adair agreed there would be no paramilitary displays during the funeral service.

A handful of UFF wreaths which arrived from Belfast were the only giveaway that McCrory had a paramilitary past.

And when McCrory’s friend Andy Jennings, an ex-British soldier, pleaded with Adair for permission to place a Union flag over the coffin, Adair told him firmly: “No, it can’t be done. I’ve given my word.”

After the funeral, Adair revealed he had even received sympathy messages across the sectarian divide from rival paramilitaries.

“I won’t mention names, but when Sam died I received a number of sympathy messages from senior IRA men. Surely that tells you something about Sam.

“When the history of the Troubles is finally written, Sam McCrory’s name will feature prominently,” he claimed.

As the post-funeral proceedings drew to a close, Arlene Jennings – another of McCrory’s Scottish friends – revealed her plan to remember him.

“I’m going to request a small amount of Sam’s ashes which will then be inserted into a brick and placed in a permanent memorial wall at Ibrox stadium,” she said. “Sam loved the Rangers.”

Adair and McCrory had been exiled in Scotland for nearly 20 years, although both of them have made a several fleeting trips home.

Following an internecine feud inside the UDA which resulted in several deaths including that of South East Antrim Brigadier John ‘Grugg’ Gregg, Adair and Skelly chose to quit Northern Ireland.

Gregg became an overnight legend in loyalist circles when he shot Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams near the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast city centre in 1984, although he was arrested minutes later by an off-duty UDR soldier.

