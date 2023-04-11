Joe Biden’s ‘flying’ visit to Northern Ireland in stark contrast to previous presidents

Eyebrows were raised when it was confirmed Biden’s itinerary north of the border will be extremely limited.

President Biden’s flying visit to Belfast is at the centre of a simmering international incident between London and Washington.

The ``special relationship’’ is coming under fresh pressure after it was revealed Mr Biden will spend only three hours, fulfilling just one engagement while in Northern Ireland.

The visit was hailed as a golden opportunity for the Administration to underline its support for the Good Friday Agreement on the 25th anniversary of it being signed.

Eyebrows were raised when it was confirmed Biden’s itinerary north of the border will be extremely limited.

It is understood there is anger and disquiet that the President’s visited will be so restricted.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, veteran political commentator Eamonn Mallie said there was ``holy war between Stormont and Downing Street.’’

It has led to a straining of relations with the White House.

NIO officials were hopeful Biden’s arrival in Belfast would help hasten the return of a power sharing Executive.

The President had been due to address MLAs in the debating chamber at Parliament Buildings. Downing Street scrapped the plan and it is understood the President has had to decline number of other invitations including from community groups.

“NI Biden visit turning out to be an embarrassment,” tweeted Mallie.

“ NIO officials signalling holy war between Stormont & Downing St. over treatment of the President. I am advised this will not be forgotten in the White House. SOS Heaton-Harris you are fooling nobody.”

His brief time here will be in stark contrast to previous presidential visits. Ironically Biden’s keen interest in the Northern Ireland peace process made him a key adviser to then President Bill Clinton into the days and weeks leading to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Clinton famously switched on the Christmas light in Belfast in 1995 in front of 80,000 people in what was seen as a key event in the build up to the GFA.

He went walkabout on the Shankill and Falls Roads before he and First Lady Hilary travelled to Derry, Armagh and Omagh.

Mrs Clinton has since been made Chancellor of Queen’s University.

In 2013 Barack Obama travelled to Fermanagh for the G8 Summit, but took time out to address an audience at the Waterfront Hall, endorsing the new found peace.

NIO officials are said to be furious at what they see as a missed opportunity to put pressure on the DUP to return to Stormont on the anniversary of the Agreement.

Mr Biden will attend only one event during the Northern Ireland leg of his visit to the £350m Ulster University premises in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter on Wednesday.

It had also been suggested Biden’s stripped down itinerary was a snub.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has dismissed suggestions of a snub and said his brief visit is down to the president’s busy schedule and not the deadlocked political situation.

“I’m quite sure he has other important things on his schedule,” he said.

“I’m absolutely sure he will be pleased with the progress that Northern Ireland has made in the last 25 years,” he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris also said that the president was welcome to visit Stormont if he wished to do so, adding: “The American President can visit wherever he wants to visit.”

After leaving Northern Ireland, Mr Biden will continue the rest of his trip in the Republic, focusing on his ancestral areas of Co Louth and Mayo.

Mr Heaton-Harris believes the president may be spending more time in the Republic due to family connections.

“I believe part of his trip is actually to go see family and relatives in Ireland,” he said.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin, also rejected suggestions that Mr Biden’s engagements were a snubbing of Northern Ireland

“When the president of the United States comes to any location, I don’t think it can be described as that,” he said.

“I think it’s something to be welcomed.

“I think it’s very positive that President Biden is coming to Northern Ireland.

“I know from my contacts with the White House, in my discussions with President Biden, he’s very committed to the peace process, the Good Friday Agreement, and he’s particularly focused on the potential for economic development here.

“People are envious of the commitment of President Biden to Ireland, to the entire island of Ireland.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna also played down speculation of a snub but said it was a reflection of the state of poitics here.

“With no Assembly, no Executive and no North/South institutions, many will struggle to feel the excitement of a big anniversary.

“The mission now must be to recapture the energy that led to the Agreement and to deliver a new political revolution that will transform this place once again.”