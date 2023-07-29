How a Northern Irish music mogul was genius behind the ‘sexiest single of the century’

Recording boss Tommy Scott revealed how Belfast entrepreneur Phil Solomon played a key role in a seven-day recording sensation during the Swinging Sixties

George Doherty of Emerald Records at Mallusk having a laugh with Tommy Scott over an old album of Tommy released under the pseudonym James Ray.

Jane Birkin and French musician Serge Gainsbourg at home in Paris. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Getty Images)

A music business impresario from Northern Ireland was the genius behind the ‘sexiest single of the century’.

Recording boss Tommy Scott revealed how Belfast entrepreneur Phil Solomon played a key role in a seven-day recording sensation during the Swinging Sixties.

Scott spoke this week following the death of the London-born singer, actress and fashion icon Jane Birkin (76) in her beloved Paris.

In the late 1960s, Birkin — along with her French poet boyfriend Serge Gainsbourg — recorded the blockbuster song ‘Je t’aime... moi non plus’.

Jane Birkin

Released originally in England by Fontana, the single was an instant success and reached No2 in the charges when the BBC suddenly banned it. The record company immediately withdrew it from sale following a complaint from the boss’s wife.

It appeared to be doomed until Phil Solomon — from Belfast’s Antrim Road — released it on his own Major Minor record label the next day.

A week later it was No1 in the charts.

Philip and Dorothy Solomon

Tommy told yesterday how his former business partner Solomon turned the record into the first foreign-language No1 hit in the UK, despite it being banned from official airwaves and denounced by the Vatican.

Tommy said: “Phil Solomon grabbed the song Je t’aime when everyone else was running away. It was heading for the dustbin of history.

“But Phil brought the tape into my office for me to hear it. And he said he had done a deal with Serge Gainsbourg to release it when the BBC and the record company had banned it.

“I told Phil not to waste any more time and to get into the shops the next day.

“We put it out on Major Minor label. And a week later, it was a music business sensation because it was sitting at No1 in the charts.

“It was 55 years ago and public attitudes were very different then. The song was banned by the Beeb. The record company also took cold feet and withdrew it from sale.

“But by releasing it and making sure it was played on pirate radio, Phil Solomon blew a hole in the taboo culture which existed at that time,” said Scott.

He added: “It was also a brilliant piece of business and a great commercial success. Seven days after putting it out, he had a No1 hit which is still talked about today.”

A haunting ballad with a peaceful orchestrated back melody, Je t’aime... moi non plus featured a breathless Birkin whispering her lines and sighing into the microphone, which many listeners took to be real- life love making.

George Doherty of Emerald Records at Mallusk having a laugh with Tommy Scott over an old album of Tommy released under the pseudonym James Ray.

Following their worldwide recording success, Birkin and Gainsbourg married, but later split and he died in 1991.

Actress Birkin was found dead in her Paris home last weekend. Tributes flooded in from right across France where she was considered an artistic icon.

Paying tribute to Solomon’s entrepreneurial skills, Tommy Scott said of the Irish entrepreneur: “It should never be forgotten that without Phil Solomon, this record would have disappeared without trace.”

Born in Ashley Gardens off Belfast’s Lansdowne Road in 1924, Phil Solomon was a member of a leading Jewish family in the city.

His father Maurice co-owned a record shop in the city centre and Philip followed him into the music business when he became the manager of Donegall Road songbird Ruby Murray, who had no fewer than nine records in the charts at the same time.

Along with his agent wife Dorothy, Solomon later managed The Dubliners, The Bachelors, Ballymena-born songwriter David McWilliams and Van Morrison’s Them.

The couple moved to millionaires’ row in Sandbanks in Dorset, where football manager Harry Redknapp was their next-door neighbour.

In his 80s, he returned to live in Belfast briefly, but later went back to Bournemouth, where he died in 2011.