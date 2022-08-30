Horse-trading perv once again avoids prison after exposing himself to schoolboy

“This situation involved a very innocent young boy just walking to school on a normal day”

Horse-trading sex pervert Harry Evans is ‘exposed’ once again for disgusting behaviour after appearing naked in front of a schoolboy.

The 24-year-old was ‘exposed’ in this paper earlier this year after he was found guilty of voyeurism after he filmed a woman performing a sex act on him in a toilet cubicle and then his mate shared the video.

But this week it emerged while he was waiting for the voyeurism case, which took place in a toilet cubicle in a pub, to come to court he committed another disturbing act.

Evans, from Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt in Derry, had repeatedly denied appearing on his balcony in front of a schoolboy in February 2020 but changed his plea to guilty at the last minute.

But the privileged pervert, who comes from a very wealthy family, has avoided going to prison yet again after a judge gave him a second suspended prison sentence.

As revealed here Evans, now on the sex offenders register for the next seven years, is the former pal of fellow horse-trading sex pest Mark McGurk who’s currently in prison for a sickening sex attack on a child.

McGurk, who we can reveal is also facing court again on a range of driving charges, and Evans had been best mates until they had a fall out and McGurk filmed himself stabbing one of Evans’ horses to death and sent the video to him.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard this week how Evan’s young victim got off a bus and began walking to school, when a male voice shouted, “Hey – over here”.

The boy looked up and observed Evans standing naked on an apartment balcony.

Afraid and embarrassed, the child quickly looked away before Evans shouted, “You’re a bad boy.”

On arrival at school he reported this to a teacher and the police were alerted.

They called at the property where a female answered the door and later confirmed Evans had stood naked on the balcony and what he had said.

A person in dark clothing captured on CCTV running from the property while police were at the front door, was confirmed to be Evans.

He was arrested for indecent exposure and during interview admitted being in the property when police called before jumping out the window and running away.

Evans accepting being naked while walking from one room to another with the blinds of the property fully open but denied shouting to the boy leading District Judge Oonagh Mullan to enquire, “So is he saying the child was lying?”

The prosecutor replied, “That appears to be the case.”

Harry Evans

A defence barrister said there were significant issues with the evidence contending the child never actually said he saw Evan’s genitals.

Nonetheless, “My client accepts there was short exposure … He requires support and his family have focused on his well-being and ability to mix with the community. They are very well-respected people. He resides in a cottage on their premises and works in their horse yard.”

The court heard Social Services are fully aware of the current matter and his previous conviction for sexualised offending.

The defence accepted the victim’s young age was an aggravating factor and, “While the offence crosses the custody threshold, I urge the court to refrain from the final step of imprisonment.”

Addressing Evans directly, Judge Mullan said, “Whenever I first looked at this case I was extremely concerned. My initial view – which I’m still struggling with – was immediate custody. There is a previous conviction of a sexual-type nature.”

She continued: “This situation involved a very innocent young boy just walking to school on a normal day. He was extremely distressed and upset when spoken to by police. I’ve no doubt this has impacted on him. He has to go along that road perhaps every day to go to school. It’s not something he’s going to forget.”

She continued, “Why you would want to stand on a balcony facing into a public street naked, I fail to understand.”

Evans was handed a six-month prison term suspended for three years just a few months after he was handed a suspended sentence for the toilet cubicle shame.

A woman claimed Evans followed her into a toilet cubicle and forced himself upon her and in a bid to placate him she performed a sex act which he filmed, and which was then circulated.

She said: “I felt disgusted and ashamed. My initial thought was for my children and if there’s a video out there of me, they could see it.”

Evan’s ex-pal Mark McGurk, from Cookstown, was convicted of having sex with a child, having originally been charged with rape, and was jailed for 15 months a fortnight ago.

Mark McGurk, 23, a horse trader from Cookstown jailed for sexual activity with a child.

We revealed the dirty duo were once inseparable but came to blows last year.

Evans and McGurk had been drinking together in a pub in Bellaghy, south Derry when an argument boiled over and McGurk was effectively chucked out the pub window!

It’s believed shortly after that McGurk was involved in the shocking incident where a horse belonging to Evans was stabbed to death with the gruesome act being filmed.

Now it has emerged McGurk, whilst on bail for the sex offences and the horse stabbing incident, allegedly committed a number of motoring offences on two separate occasions.

He is accused of driving without insurance and permitting a female to drive without insurance at Carland Road, Dungannon on 22 January 2021.

Then on 24 November 2021, just two weeks before the child sex trial was scheduled to begin, McGurk is accused of driving a jeep without insurance, failure to provide driving documents to police, failure to display a rear number plate and using a trailer which was in a dangerous condition, presenting a risk of injury.

He's due back in court next month.