Helen of Troy sculpture gifted to Co Down family sells for over €4m

A world-famous sculpture that was gifted to a former owner of Mount Stewart house and gardens more than 200 years ago has sold at an auction in London for over €4m.

The marble bust of Helen of Troy is the work of the acclaimed Italian sculptor Antonio Canova.

He presented the sculpture to Viscount Castlereagh, who was born in Dublin but raised at Mount Stewart, near Greyabbey.

The viscount sat in parliaments in Ireland and London, later becoming British foreign secretary.

Castlereagh was reviled on the island of Ireland for his involvement in the repression of the 1798 Rebellion.

A year after becoming the 2nd Marquess of Londonderry and inheriting Mount Stewart in 1821, he took his own life.

Canova gave the inscribed sculpture of Helen of Troy to him on behalf of the Pope for his help with the repatriation of works of art to the Vatican.

They had been looted from the Louvre in the early 1800s by Napoleon.

Several years ago the bust was one of 11 sculptures loaned to Mount Stewart by the executors of the estate of the 9th Marquess of Londonderry, who died in 2012.

Paintings, furniture, silver collections and orders of chivalry were also loaned.

The National Trust said the pieces had given it an unparalleled opportunity to enrich the recently refurbished Mount Stewart with works of art and sculpture.

The charity also said it was an opportunity to highlight the principal figures in the earlier history of the Londonderry family.

The bust was auctioned at Christie’s, with a spokesman describing the piece as “a collector’s dream”.

The sculpture — sold in the Old Masters sale on behalf of the trustees of the Londonderry Heirlooms Settlement — had an estimated price of approximately €2.89m

In the end it went to an undisclosed buyer for €4.1m.