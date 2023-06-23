Heartbroken uncle of Chloe Mitchell speaks of family’s anguish after remains found

We just want to bring Chloe home and say our “real goodbyes”

Every day, Billy McDowell visits the park near his home where tributes are being left to his murdered niece Chloe Mitchell. As he read more of the touching messages amid a sea of flowers, Billy yesterday said his family were touched by the beautiful words being written about the 21-year-old Ballymena woman.

As he read the heartfelt messages amid a sea of flowers, Billy yesterday said his family were touched by the beautiful words being written about the 21-year-old Ballymena woman.

“The tributes in this park have been a real comfort for us,” he told the Sunday World.

“There are strangers who are coming to the park and sitting here. They have maybe lost ones and are coming here to say their own prayers.

“We have loads of people who are coming down here and talking, which is good.

“I come here every day to read the messages and do a bit of tidying.

“People have approached me and other members of the family here to offer their condolences and it is very heartwarming.”

Chloe went missing on June 2 and had last been seen in Ballymena town centre.

A massive search operation was launched but ended in tragic circumstances last Sunday when human remains were found at the rear of a house at James Street in the town.

Two men have been charged in connection with her death.

The horrific story has touched the hearts of people across Northern Ireland and a book of condolence has been opened as far away as Derry.

Billy, who is a brother of Chloe’s mother, said they were so thankful for the support they have received.

“It is heartbreaking but we are very proud of the community we live in.

“We have made so many friends who have approached us and come to us with gifts and to express their sorrow. Everyone has just been tremendous and it is so appreciated by our family. We are a big family and we are strong.

“We will never get over this but we will do our best to stick by each other and help everyone through it.”

Billy had a special word of thanks for everyone who had helped in the search operation for his niece.

He added: “Chloe will always be in our hearts and will never be forgotten. She was a good child.”

Chloe was the youngest of her family and is survived by her parents, two older sisters and two older brothers. A vigil in her memory was held at King George’s Park in Ballymena last Wednesday evening.

Speaking at the vigil, Reverend Eddie Chestnutt, from nearby Harryville Presbyterian Church, said if felt like a “great darkness” had descended over Ballymena.

The park has now become a focus for the local community’s heartbreak at her death.

Monday week ago, a court was told the man accused of murdering Chloe had absconded to the Ballymena area three times from a secure mental health facility.

Brandon John Rainey (27), of James Street in Ballymena, appeared via video link at the town’s magistrates court.

Charged with murdering Chloe between June 2 and June 5 this year, he replied “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges.

A solicitor for Rainey made an application that the defendant be remanded at the Shannon Clinic, a secure psychiatric unit in Belfast, rather than at HMP Maghaberry.

He said the defendant was a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic and argued he should be detained in the facility under Article 43 of the 1986 Mental Health Order.

The court heard Rainey had previously been a resident at the clinic and had been subject to a tribunal in August 2022 to assess him for release.

The tribunal ruled that he “should not be released”, but a full hearing 14 days later overturned the decision, leading to Rainey’s release. Police objected to the application at the court hearing and said Rainey should be remanded at Maghaberry as he had previously absconded three times from the facility.

On each occasion, he was located in the Ballymena area, which DI Foreman said indicated a “propensity to return to the area”.

District Judge King refused the defence application, remanding Rainey at HMP Maghaberry to appear before the court again on July 6.

Also in court was co-accused Ryan Johnston Gordon (34) of Nursery Close, Ballymena.

Johnston replied “yes” to indicate he understood the charge against him of assisting an offender.

His solicitor indicated that Gordon also suffered from mental health issues, and that more time was required to prepare his bail application. Judge King agreed to adjourn the bail application until June 20.

A flat at James Street was at the centre of the investigation into Chloe’s disappearance.

Local people said Brandon Rainey had moved into the flat several months ago.

One neighbour told the Sunday World windows in the property had been smashed the night after Rainey moved in.

The police cordon around the flat was removed last Wednesday evening and the property was boarded up on Friday.

It is understood the human remains discovered were found in the rear of a house close to Rainey’s flat.

The family living in the house were moved out to a hotel while police carried out a detailed forensic examination of the scene.

The family, which includes a number of young children, were allowed back into the house last Friday but were too upset yesterday to speak about their ordeal.

A man who lives close to the James Street flat said he was disgusted at the actions of some people who have visited the scene to post videos and photographs on social media.

“These people need to show a bit of respect to Chloe’s family,” he said.

The PSNI have also urged people not to share or comment on ‘graphic’ videos and texts circulating on social media in relation to the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar, who is leading the investigation, said this was causing “significant distress” to her family and friends.

A vigil in Chloe’s memory was also held last Wednesday at City Hall in Belfast.

Speakers at the event called for more to be done to end gender-based violence.

A book of condolence has also opened at the Guildhall in Derry to give people an opportunity to sympathise with Chloe’s family.

The city’s mayor, Patricia Logue, said her death had affected many people.

“Everyone in our community has the right to feel safe and as a society we must do everything we can to protect women and girls from any form of violence.

“The book of condolence is an opportunity for the public in Derry and Strabane to show solidarity with Chloe’s family.”