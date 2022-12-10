Guns and explosives believed to be property of East Belfast UVF ‘hours from being used’

The weaponry and UVF regalia were hidden behind wall panels

Guns and explosives seized in east Belfast last month were hours from being used.

Cops swooped on four addresses in the lower Newtownards Road area of the city uncovering a significant arms cache.

The weaponry and UVF regalia is all believed to be the property of East Belfast UVF were hidden behind wall panels.

Police confirmed the handguns and pipe bombs were viable and were intended for us within the east Belfast area.

And the Sunday World can further reveal that some, if not all off weaponry were to be deployed the weekend they were discovered.

East Belfast UVF items found

It is understood some of the targets were to be East Belfast members who have fallen foul of the leadership.

A number of members have broken away from the organisation or have been forced out and have set up rival drug dealing operations.

East Belfast UVF leadership is riven with paranoia as police pressure has resulted in a series of setbacks with a number of significant arms and drugs seizures over the last year.

Stephen Matthews, named in court as East Belfast UVF chief but who denies involvement, is convinced his organisation has been betrayed by a high level informant.

It is thought planned pipe bomb attacks on three targets were intended to send out a warning that there is no hiding place for informants.

Ironically the police raids were prevented the attacks were off the back of intelligence received.

Another of the weapons found during a search

This week brothers Robin and William Baker a man accused of having UVF guns and explosives stored at their home in east Belfast were granted bail.

Robin Baker, 47, was granted bail amid claims he knew nothing about the haul of weapons hidden in the property he shares with his co-accused brother.

Six guns, ammunition, two pipe bombs and two smoke grenades were discovered at the address on Belvoir Street.

Baker was among four men arrested during a series of police raids on 18 November.

The items were discovered during intelligence-led searches carried out against East Belfast UVF.

A box of magnets, believed to be used on the underside of a vehicle, were also discovered at the property.

Baker and his brother William face charges of possessing firearms and explosives with intent to endanger life and in suspicious circumstances.

They are also accused of having a prohibited weapon.

Robin Baker provided a statement in which he denied knowing anything about the haul or any links to the UVF.

William Baker, 51, told police his brother was unaware of what had been stored at the property.

He claimed he was being asked to store the items in return for his neighbour's parties being stopped.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly told the court his client had learning disabilities.

Seeking bail, Mr Brolly said that the guns had been concealed behind what used to be a hatch. The storage area was covered by a frame of William Baker's flute band uniform.

Mr Justice O'Hara said there was a possibility "that this 47-year-old man...is exactly the sort of person the UVF takes advantage of".

In a separate hearing a court heard William Baker claimed he knew how to load the guns because his father had been in a country and western band.

According to his account, when he checked the contents he discovered that some bullets were loose and he decided to place them in the chamber of an accompanying revolver.

A defence barrister argued that his client's explanation had "the ring of truth".

"This man's father had replica (guns) because he was previously in a country and western band," said the barrister.

"He said the bullets were rattling around and that's why he put them in there."

The court heard that the Baker brothers had been "preyed upon" by others.

"Paramilitaries in our community need people to hold and store weapons," said the barrister.

"Here we have two unmarried brothers sharing a property - they have all the hallmarks of patsies."

Granting bail to the accused, the judge ordered him to live at an undisclosed address.

William Baker was also barred from contacting his brother or two other men charged in connection with the same police operation.