Gun thief Mo Courtney slams UFF group’s leadership for failing to back him in bust-up with Dublin gang

Courtney and his second in command conned a “vulnerable’’ individual to hand over the guns in return for quantity of cocaine.

UFF gun thief Mo Courtney has slammed the terror group’s leadership for failing to back him in a bust up with a Dublin crime gang.

The C Company drug kingpin is in the eye of a cross border storm involving a southern based organised criminals after he “stole’’ guns from a house in east Belfast.

Courtney and his second in command conned a “vulnerable’’ individual to hand over the guns in return for quantity of cocaine.

The weapons are believed to belong to a Dublin gang and were being “looked after’’ by convicted rapist Gerry Verner who had placed them with a gang member for safe keeping.

Courtney seizing them has sparked fears of bloody retribution.

The Sunday World revealed a carload of Dublin mobsters were cruising the Shankill in search of Courtney.

Up to now he has been defiant claiming he took the guns because they “belonged to taigs’’ but the Sunday World now understands the UDA leadership in the west of the city are quickly washing their hands of the affair.

If Courtney thought he could rely on the support of his leadership he got a rude awakening.

West Belfast Brigadier Matt Kincaid and Woodvale commander Jim Spence have distanced themselves from the incident and it is understood have tried to reach out to the Dublin gang to assure them they had nothing to do with the gun incident.

Kincaid, who has denied membership of the UDA or involvement in criminality, is said to have been left “shaken’’ by the arrival of Dublin criminals at the offices of the Lower Shankill Community Association looking for Courtney and his second in command.

And Spence, who also denies involvement in criminality, is keen to maintain links with drug gangs south of the border.

UDA and UVF drug gangs have increasingly forged partnerships with outfits in the south.

According to sources Spence is anxious to present an image that they can be trusted to do business with.

In the east of the city the UVF moved quickly to cut ties with Verner who had been dealing drugs with them.

Now Courtney and his newly appointed second in command are on their own.