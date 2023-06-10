Group of loyalists linked to Co Down feud flee to the continent amid raging violence

Despite attempts at negotiation, with intermediaries working in the background to try and end the fighting, attacks have been ongoing.

A number of loyalists targeted in the North Down feud have now fled to the continent.

Tensions continue to simmer across Newtownards, Bangor and the Ards Peninsula two months into the feud.

The violence between rival paramilitary drug gangs – the self-styled Real UFF and North Down UDA – has been raging since March.

Despite attempts at negotiation, with intermediaries working in the background to try and end the fighting, attacks have been ongoing.

Homes, commercial property and vehicles have been targeted in a series of arson and pipe bomb attacks with neither side willing to step back.

The Real UFF under the leadership of mobster Adrian Price has come under intense pressure.

Price himself has fled his Newtownards home and is holed up in east Belfast under the protection of an organised crime boss.

While a knot of supporters remain at the crime gang’s base at Weavers Grange on the edge of West Winds estate in Newtownards, most have moved away.

The Sunday World understands that they have scattered across Northern Ireland – primarily in Belfast – but some have moved as far away as Fermanagh – as far as possible from Newtownards while remaining in Northern Ireland.

But we can also reveal that a number of gang members have taken refuge in Spain and Portugal. Four have pitched up on the Algarve and at least two others are in Spanish resort Benidorm – a favourite bolt-hole for loyalist paramilitaries.

It is understood the Portugal four landed last week on a flight from Belfast. According to sources they have each been warned their lives are under threat from the rival North Down UDA.

“They’re hoping the heat is going to die down and they can come home after a few weeks,” said our source.

“The fight has gone out of them, Aidso (Price) is losing men hand over fist. The only reason they’ve been hanging in there is the money they were making from drugs.”

Read more Men loyal to UDA boss Adrian Price keeping feud alive by goading East Belfast UVF

The level of attacks has declined, but the threat remains. Last week the home of a relative of Price was firebombed in Belfast.

Price’s mob was left exposed after it was expelled by South East Antrim UDA. The Rathcoole-based terror group had afforded Price their protection in return for a slice of his gang’s drug-running rackets.

No longer under the protection of the Carrick leadership, it was open season on the gang who rebranded themselves as the Real UFF.

The attacks are spear-headed by a faction led by veteran loyalist Dickie Barry. Expelled by West Belfast UDA last year, he has now been reintegrated into the mainstream organisation in Bangor.

And he has full authorisation for the campaign against Price.

More than 30 families have now fled Newtownards since the start of the loyalist feud, including people in a new development that was promoted as a “great place to live” in December last year.

The majority of those who left the area were unconnected to the infighting between rival UDA factions, but rather local people caught up in the unrest.

Meanwhile there have been a number of people charged and remanded in custody for feud-related incidents.

Police have kept a presence in the area but have so far failed to bring the infighting and feud to an end.

A senior source said the situation is “unsustainable”.

“While the attacks are low-level stuff there is such anger that someone is going to be seriously hurt or killed.

“The PSNI are constantly in Ards but loyalists know they can’t stay here for ever.

“Eventually they’ll leave and when they do that’s when you’ll see revenge attacks for all that has gone on since this kicked off in March.”