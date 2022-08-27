Grieving mum says her daughter might still be alive if disgraced Dr Watt treated her properly

“If they’d known Zoe was suffering from this brain disease sooner she might still be alive”

Amanda Scott's daughter Zoe sadly died in Sept 2020, she was a long standing patient of disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt. Amanda sits in the garden of her North Belfast home where see has created a garden in Zoe, memory

A grieving mum says her daughter might still be alive if disgraced neurologist Dr Michael Watt had treated her properly.

Amanda Scott told the Sunday World how her daughter Zoe died a “harrowing death” in 2019 from diabetes and the rare brain condition Moyamoya disease.

The north Belfast woman reveals how she “begged and pleaded” with Dr Watt to send Zoe for a brain scan but he refused despite him seemingly being unable to successfully treat a vicious migraine headache which Zoe lived with 24hours a day.

Dr Watt made hundreds of misdiagnoses over two decades in illnesses including stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy in what is developing into the biggest scandal to ever hit the health service.

Many patients were told they had serious conditions they didn’t have and were given dangerous medication they didn’t need to take while the Belfast Trust and Health Minister Robin Swann have apologised for failing to act sooner.

Now we can reveal the PSNI is currently taking statements from patients and relatives of patients who died with many hoping criminal prosecutions will see Dr Watt brought to court.

In Zoe Scott’s case it was what Dr Watt didn’t do rather than what he did that her mum says may well have killed her and at best prevented her from living a happier pain-free last few years of life.

“They certainly could have given her the right medication and made her life more bearable but Dr Watt was ‘God’ and nobody wanted to go against him.

“Since the report into his care came out we feel vindicated but devastated because we know if she’d had another neurologist she might have had a fighting chance.”

Straight-A student Zoe Scott suffered a stroke in 2011 when she was just 22-years-old while she nearing the end of her final year of a nursing degree at Queen’s University in Belfast.

Following the stroke, mum-of-one Zoe completed her studies but was referred to Dr Watt’s care because she was suffering from a constant headache.

“Zoe had the stroke in 2011 and she had constant headaches, but Dr Watt refused to send her for a scan or even refer her to a headache specialist,” says Amanda.

“Zoe and I begged and pleaded for him to help her but he didn’t seem to care. I knew something wasn’t right because her personality completely changed.

“She had been a top student but after the stroke the headache came and she started smoking and drinking and getting into fights.

“She left her partner and I knew something was causing her to behave so out of character. She covered herself in piercings and even went to the US to marry a man she met on social media.

“This was a girl who went to BRA (Belfast Royal Academy) and got 11 A stars and three A’s in her A Levels before her nursing degree.

“She used to cry and tell me she couldn’t live with the pain and she tried to take her own life twice. I’d get calls from people telling me she was fighting in the street naked – it wasn’t her – the brain disease was making her like this and he did nothing to help her.

“She was only sent for a scan in 2015 when she was taken to A&E after collapsing and that’s when they diagnosed her with Moyamoya disease.

“He did nothing for her even though she was in so much pain for four full years and eight months until she collapsed.

“He was giving her medication and painkillers, but nothing worked and still he wouldn’t send her for a scan. He kept hardly any notes which has made it hard to know what exactly he was treating her for.”

Moyamoya disease is a rare blood vessel (vascular) disorder in which the carotid artery in the skull becomes blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow to your brain. Tiny blood vessels then develop at the base of the brain in an attempt to supply the brain with blood.

A recent Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) report upheld Amanda’s complaint that Dr Watt could have done more to help Zoe.

Their review team reported they were “surprised” didn’t refer her to a headache specialist or for a scan which could have detected the Moyamoya disease earlier.

Zoe Scott died in three years ago having suffered another massive stroke in 2017 which made her final years of life extremely difficult but before she had that stroke she made a complaint about her treatment by Dr Watt to her solicitor.

In 2018, Dr Watt’s work at the Royal Victoria Hospital was subject to the biggest ever patient recall in NI medical history with over 5,000 cases reviewed.

A number of separate enquiries have been ongoing into his care but also into the way the Belfast Trust handled the scandal and in June the Independent Neurology Inquiry reported that the Trust failed to intervene quickly enough making a damning assessment of a series of failures in the process.

And it found the Belfast Trust had failed to act sooner citing the 2006 when opportunities were missed to step in.

Now we can reveal hundreds of former patients and relatives of patients who later died have made statements to the PSNI, including Amanda Scott.

She says the publication of the Independent Neurology Inquiry report in June has helped her understand she was not alone.

“I made my statement to the police in October 2019,” says Amanda. “I know hundreds more either have made a statement or are planning to do so.

“It’s important that Dr Watt is brought before a court and made to answer for what he did. He shouldn’t have been allowed to take himself off the register – he should have been made to attend a medical hearing so he could explain his actions.”

And Amanda says she carried a deep feeling of “shame” that she didn’t do enough for her daughter but having discovered there are hundreds of people like her she has left that shame behind and now wants justice for her daughter.

“I kept fighting with Dr Watt to the point that I was banned from the hospital,” says Amanda. “He was so arrogant, he used to say terrible things and looked down on me and Zoe.

“I’m a working-class woman who swears too much and I carried this shame that if I’d been better spoken and calmer with Dr Watt, if I’d been better at explaining what was wrong to him, then he might have done more.

“I carried that shame until I went to a protest in the city centre when the inquiry report came out in June. I met a woman who’s son died 16 years ago and then I understood I was not alone.

“I left that shame in town that day. Meeting that mum showed me there are others like me and I have now been in contact with other families who have deceased relatives who were treated by Dr Watt.

“I used to feel so alone but now I feel energised and angry. Now I just want justice for Zoe and I won’t stop until I get it. I owe it, not only to her but to her daughter who was taken off her when Zoe went off the rails and tried to take her own life because of the headaches.”

Dr Watt did not give evidence to the inquiry and a lawyer for the former consultant has referenced that he is experiencing ongoing mental health issues.

Report author Brett Lockhart QC concluded it was a "source of significant and understandable public concern" that he did not appear before the panel.

He said the inquiry had sought to examine if patients were let down, if opportunities were missed to identify problems with Dr Watt's practice, and if earlier intervention would have made a difference.

In answer to all three questions, he said the panel answered "yes".

In June after the report was published Dr Cathy Jack, Chief Executive of the Trust, apologised to Dr Watt's patients.

"The Belfast Trust let you down and many of you have suffered avoidable and unnecessary harm as a result," Dr Jack said.

"Whether that was through being given a diagnosis that was not correct, receiving incorrect treatment or medication, or having a procedure you did not need."