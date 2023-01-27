Grandmother’s ‘pain’ at brutal murder of five-year-old Nadia by her stepfather

Last week, after denying for three years he had tortured and killed Nadia, her stepfather Abdul Wahab (34) finally admitted his guilt.

Little Nadia Kalinowska who was subjected to endless torture in her short life

The heartbroken grandmother of a little girl killed by her stepfather has spoken of her “regret” over the child’s brutal murder.

Five-year-old Nadia Zofia Kalinowska was pronounced dead at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast on December 15, 2019.

Last week, after denying for three years he had tortured and killed Nadia, her stepfather Abdul Wahab (34) finally admitted his guilt.

The Pakistani national admitted carrying out a series of assaults against Nadia on dates between July 1 and December 14, 2019, before eventually killing her.

Nadia’s mother Aleksandra Wahab (28), who is originally from Poland, pleaded guilty to an ‘alternative’ charge to murder – namely causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

She also admitted a charge of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm the day before Nadia’s death, and of allowing Nadia to suffer during a period between July 1 and December 14, 2019.

The couple were arrested and charged with murdering Nadia following her death in the family home at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

They were also charged with a litany of other offences which they initially denied.

Now, having finally owned up to the horrific crimes, Abdul Wahab has been given a sentence of life imprisonment.

He will be told on March 9 how many years he will serve in prison before he can be considered for release.

Nadia’s mother will also be sentenced on the same date.

In January 2020, Abdul and Aleksandra Wahab were released from custody to attend a funeral service for Nadia.

After the service, Nadia’s remains were taken to Poland for burial.

The repatriation and burial arrangements were organised by Nadia’s maternal grandmother, Alfreda Wrzesinska, with the support of the Polish Consulate in Northern Ireland.

On January 30, 2020, Mrs Wrzesinska launched an appeal on a Polish fundraising website, asking people to help bring her granddaughter “home”.

In the appeal, Nadia’s grandmother spoke about the pain caused by her death.

Tributes left to little Nadia

A translation of the message reads: “Nadia was only five years old when she left us and after her only emptiness and regret remained in our hearts... regret why it happened... an innocent child left.

“Nadia Kalinowska lived with her mother, younger brother and stepfather in Northern Ireland for over three years.

On December 15, 2019, she died in unexplained circumstances at her home – to this day, we all hold on to the hope that it was an unfortunate accident... unfortunately, Nadia’s parents remain in custody in Ireland until the accident is clarified, currently there is a trial and they have been serious charges against them.

“I am the girl’s grandmother, I live in Poland and currently I am her closest family member, I would like her to rest among her relatives.”

In her appeal, Mrs Wrzesinska said she believed it would take around 10 days to transport Nadia’s remains to Poland.

“The amount I am trying to collect thanks to people of goodwill is a huge sum for me, because in addition to the transport of the corpse and the funeral, it will be necessary to collect Nadia’s organs at a later time, which were collected and retained for the purposes of the ongoing investigation and trial – after its completion, they will be released and will be able to join and rest in Nadia’s grave.

“Unfortunately, this is a huge cost for me.

“I am not a wealthy person, I work and so far I have spent all the money I have saved on traveling to my grandchildren.

Once a year I went to visit them, spend time with the children, buy small gifts – these moments will never come back.

“I count on people of good will with open hearts. I hope that thanks to you Nadia will overcome the last road... the way home.”

Almost 800 people donated to the appeal which raised the equivalent of around £7,000.

Nadia is believed to have been buried in her grandmother’s home town of Gorzów.

Tomasz Orczyk, Vice-Consul at the Polish Consulate in Northern Ireland, confirmed they had assisted Nadia’s family.

“The death of Nadia, an innocent and wonderful girl, has been an immense shock and tragedy to the entire Polish community in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Orczyk.

Tributes were also paid to Nadia by her school.

“Our school community is still in shock at this terrible tragedy,” said a spokesperson for St James’s Primary School.

“We have lost Nadia who was a much-loved pupil. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted at this time.”

Shocking details about how Nadia was treated in a place where she should have felt safe emerged during previous court hearings.

As well as suffering a skull fracture and lacerated liver which caused her death, the little girl had also sustained fractures and re-fractures to her ribs, a fractured collarbone, a fractured pelvis and an injury to her bowel.

Also present at Nadia’s time of death were 70 surface injuries including bruising and abrasions.

Her mother and stepfather told police her injuries were sustained when she fell down the stairs in their home.

In June 2018, a health visitor referred Nadia for treatment to black and decaying teeth.

However, 10 months later the referral ended when Nadia failed to attend appointments.

A court was also told police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death found no toys, dolls or teddy bears at the family home.

A pink bicycle was located at the property, although investigations revealed it was a present from a family member in Poland rather than Nadia’s parents.

School records revealed a 64 per cent attendance rate for Nadia, who was a primary one pupil at St James’s Primary School in Newtownabbey, in the months prior to her death.

It also emerged at a previous court hearing that Aleksandra Wahab had converted to Islam from Catholicism after meeting her husband.

At the time of Nadia’s death, her mother had another child, a young boy, and also gave birth to another child while in custody. Both children were taken into care.