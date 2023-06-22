Glasgow loyalist bar that sponsors massive Craigyhill bonfire facing closure

The Bristol Bar has been a popular haunt for Rangers FC fans for years

A famous loyalist bar in Glasgow which has been sponsoring Ulster’s biggest 11th night bonfire is facing closure, we can reveal.

The Bristol Bar in Dennistoun, Glasgow, held a fundraiser for the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne last year and last week the pyre’s master builder David Murray told the Sunday World the famous Rangers FC boozer was their main sponsor.

The Bristol Bar has been a popular haunt for Rangers FC fans for years with many Ulster-based supporters paying it a visit despite it being situated in the east end of the city and closer to Celtic Park than Ibrox.

Craigyhill bonfire

But now it has emerged it could soon close its doors for good as it faces liquidation amid a ‘wind-up’ notice being issued through the courts.

Recently bonfire builder Murray told us how the community had already spent £29,000 buying wooden pallets for the Craigyhill bonfire – which claims to be the tallest bonfire in the world.

He said he had receipts to prove the transactions were all legitimate – dismissing rumours the pallets had been stolen – and even said another £29,000 would likely be spent to raise it even higher.

The fire is already covered in flags advertising the Bristol Bar in Glasgow and Murray said they were their “biggest sponsor”.

Whether the money has already been paid or whether it is now in jeopardy is unknown as the Bristol Bar did not respond to our requests for clarification.

Last month the Bristol Bar announced it was going to close for 12 days for a facelift. However, it has now emerged that the pub’s lawyers have petitioned the court for a winding-up order, which could lead to the company being liquidated.