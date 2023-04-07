Gang linked to ex-GAA star are suspects in string of ATM robberies across northern Ireland

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of cash has been pocketed by the cross-border carte

A criminal gang linked to ex-club All-Ireland star Daniel O’Callaghan is behind a spate of recent ATM robberies across the north of Ireland.

TheSunday Worldcan reveal the robberies and attempted robberies are masterminded by the same criminal crew O’Callaghan worked for before being banged up for ten years.

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of cash has been pocketed by the cross-border cartel, which has focused on rural areas due to the delay in police response given the locations and lack of police resources.

PSNI detectives are asking members of the public to be vigilant following the thefts – 12 this year alone.

To date there have been three thefts or attempted thefts each in Co Antrim, Co Derry and Co Fermanagh, two thefts or attempted thefts in Co. Armagh and one in Co. Tyrone.

Criminal sources say this spate of cash machine attacks has been carefully planned and the gang have been ‘casing’ areas in rural areas and have a list of potential targets that would fit their MO.

The Sunday Worldcan reveal members of the gang behind the recent thefts have ties to suspects in the murder of Adrian Donohoe in County Louth in January 2013.

All-Ireland winning club footballer who planned ATM raids jailed for 10 years

The gang are also linked to other cross-border criminals - including ex-GAA star Daniel O’Callaghan.

It was reported that former All-Ireland winner O’Callaghan stole an “eye-watering” sum of money as part of a cross-border gang that used stolen diggers to pull ATMs from walls.

In sentencing Daniel O’Callaghan to ten years’ imprisonment last March, Ms Justice Tara Burns said the accused took part in an “audacious” operation on behalf of a “well-oiled” criminal organisation that committed a series of ATM thefts and an attempted theft that was thwarted by gardai in 2019.

O’Callaghan (33), formerly of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, won three All-Ireland club medals playing for Crossmaglen Rangers.

In relation to the recent thefts, Detective Superintendent Neill said: “We are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities.

“And my ask is simple and two-fold: I’m asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I’m appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.

“The 12 ATMs in question, and the recent attacks, have some elements in common. Almost all are within a rural or semi-rural location.

“Furthermore, most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.”

Detective Superintendent Neill added that while some of the attempts have been unsuccessful, all have resulted in some degree of criminal damage to the machine or surrounding areas.