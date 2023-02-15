Funeral held for Belfast twins who died side-by-side in suspected drugs tragedy

Colourful wreaths and framed photographs of the deceased were carried inside prior to the coffins being carried inside.

Mourners at the church for funerals of tragic twins Claire and Stephen O’Neill

The funerals of tragic twins Claire and Stephen O’Neill took place today.

Mourners at the funerals of tragic twins Claire and Stephen O’Neill.

The funerals of tragic twins Claire and Stephen O’Neill took place today.

Around 200 mourners turned out for a service in Ballyafeigh Methodist Church on Belfast’s Ormeau Road at midday.

An hour earlier, a private service was held in the nearby home of the siblings’ parents at Whitehall Parade.

And many of those paying their respects walked behind the coffins as they made their way the short distance to the nearby church.

Traffic on the main arterial route into the city centre came to a halt as two hearses carrying the remains of the 37 year-old twins, pulled up outside the front door of the architecturally distinctive building.

Colourful wreaths and framed photographs of the deceased were carried inside prior to the coffins being carried inside.

Twins Claire and Steve O'Neill

Some mourners had travelled from other parts of the city to attend the funeral of the well known brother and sister.

A mother of three, Claire O’Neill had worked in a busy local convenience store for many years. And her twin brother Stephen - a father of one – had worked for an interior design company at Carryduff for nearly 20 years.

The funerals of tragic twins Claire and Stephen O’Neill took place today.

Following the church service, the double funeral made its way to Roselawn Cemetery where the twin brother and sister were buried together.

A bagpiper leads the funeral procession in Belfast today

Their lifeless bodies were discovered nearly two weeks ago in Claire’s downstairs flat at Annadale Crescent off the River Lagan embankment.

“They came into this world together and they left it together as well. It’s all very sad.” one female mourner told us.

The kindness and generosity of the siblings were hallmarks of the many tributes paid to them. Childhood friend, Sarah Wilson previously said the two were selfless, and would be sorely missed.

Said Sarah: “I’m going to miss you Claire, also Stevie, my childhood friend. Two of the kindest people you could meet, would give you their last. May you rest in peace.”

Tributes were also paid by relatives. One told the Sunday World: “The twins were the life and soul of the entire O’Neill family. And Stevie was raising money for cancer.

“Everyone loved the twins, and we all thought the world of them. They were so popular.”

One local resident commented on the pair’s closeness.

“It’s just awful. Claire and Stevie came into the world together and now in death they leave it together.

“You never saw one without the other. They were always very close.”

Katie Deadman, a close friend, said that the pair treated her like a member of their own family as she paid tribute to them on Facebook.

“Both treated me like one of their own. From when their mother brought me into the family,” she wrote.

“Will miss you Steven and Claire. We will still have our night out for you, give your family the strength to get through this.”

After the double burial family and friends of the twins met for refreshments in Ballynafeigh Band Hall