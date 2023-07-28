Freed criminal reveals plans to expose ‘MI5 agent’ he claims sent him to Thai prison

He also intends to unmask the men who murdered his father.

Jonathan Turley plans to hold a gun to the head of the British State.

Having just emerged from Maghaberry Prison in the wake of extradition from Thailand and a jail term in Bangkok, it seems a battle that he can’t win.

Despite a life of criminality, the 41-year-old says he is taking on the State and exposing the man he claims is an MI6 agent and the man who condemned him to a Thai prison cell.

In an exclusive interview, Turley told the Sunday World how he survived in Thai prison, sharing a living space with 70 people, how, he claims, the Northern Ireland Prison Service subjected him to mental torture, and how he is fighting to keep his daughter from the clutches of organised crime in Thailand.

Jonathan was 15 years old when Frankie Turley’s body was found dumped by the side of a railway line in Newtownabbey.

Widely believed to have been the fourth man in an aborted armed robbery in which three people were shot dead by an undercover British intelligence unit, Frankie Turley was a victim of state murder, it is claimed.

Jonathan's father Frankie was murdered 26 years ago

“My daddy was shot by the State,” his son told the Sunday World this week.

“People can say what they like about him – and me – but he was killed by the Government – the people who are supposed to look after us, they killed him.”

Turley accepts he will get little sympathy from people who regard him as a criminal.

“I get that, but this is about justice, there will be no justice until people take the State on.”

Turley and his family are now campaigning for a fresh inquest into Frankie’s death but are at risk of being thwarted by the Government’s controversial Legacy Bill.

“My daddy’s murder has been reclassified as a Troubles killing, so they’re trying to bury it,” he says.

Currently studying psychology and theology while living in a Belfast hostel, Turley insists he is not the man people remember.

“I understand human behaviour, I understand how people think but most importantly is I understand how the State behaves.

Jonathan Turley, left, with Tommy Diver in Thailand

“People see me living in Thailand and they see someone on the run, living the high life. And don’t get me wrong, I did the whole ‘Thai thing’ for years – it was what it was.”

He spent his time holed up with on-the-run dissident Thomas Diver, who he now claims is an MI5 agent and the man he blames for him landing in a Bangkok jail.

“He’s a dirty, rotten, stinking bastard,” fumed Turley.

“I went to jail because of him, I shared a room with 70 people in that jail, we were fed rice that was six months out of date, we had to drink dirty water.

“What I remember is the cats and dogs with the scarves round their necks, they belonged to the prisoners and the scarves or bandanas were in the gang colours.

“Even the rats belonged to someone.”

Turley said he sought refuge in Thailand after Diver, who is wanted in connection with a dissident rocket attack on security forces in Ardoyne, reached out to him.

“Little did I know that when I went out there, MI5 and MI6 came with me. I know people will think this is James Bond stuff, but it’s true.

“The State sent agents out to Thailand to watch me, meet me. My daddy’s murder is a big part of that, they don’t want what they did in this country to come out.”

Turley returned to Northern Ireland and a cell in Maghaberry.

“If I thought Thailand was bad this was unbelievable, for five years I was tortured, mentally.

“The screws would say to me ‘choo choo’ because my Daddy was found near a railway line. There were many times I thought about killing myself.

“That prison is a cesspit, it is horrendous what people are being put through the ringer, the mental health issues are beyond description.”

He says his intention now is to dissuade others from following his path into crime.

“It’s not what it looks like, young people see the money and the cars and the girls, but you spend your life looking over your shoulder.

“I’m living proof that you can change, I’m studying, theology, psychology and Latin.”

Despite his new life path, he is facing criminal proceedings over seven alleged assaults on prison officers.

“I can explain a lot of that, like I can explain what it’s like to be a criminal, a wanted man, it’s not fun.”

Last year he hit the headlines for trashing his cell at Magilligan – an episode he says was the result of his mental torture.

“Thank God I was transferred to Magilligan,” he said.

Turley was extradited back to Northern Ireland from Thailand to face charges over a 2014 attack on a taxi driver

A court was told the driver had picked Turley up in Belfast.

However, the cabbie – who suspected the man he had just picked up was not the person who had made the booking – asked Turley the name of the person who booked the taxi.

Not happy with his response, the driver then asked Turley to get out of the vehicle.

His conviction last year was the latest in Turley’s extensive criminal record.

In 2008, he was jailed for 10 years for stabbing a man five times.

He now insists he is a man of peace and his only concern is bringing his four-year-old daughter home from Thailand.

“I just want Pim to be here with me, that’s all that matters.”