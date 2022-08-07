Four cars and a house damaged in Portadown arson attack

The PSNI said that they were alerted to the incident after receiving reports of the cars being on fire in the Derrycarne area of Portadown shortly before 2am

Four cars were significantly damaged in an arson attack in Co Armagh on Sunday morning.

The PSNI said that they were alerted to the incident after receiving reports of the cars being on fire in the Derrycarne area of Portadown shortly before 2am.

They said the blaze resulted in two of the cars being “completely gutted” and the other two damaged.

A house was also damaged as a result of the spreading fire.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said: “At around 1.50am officers received a report of four cars on fire in the area.

“On arrival, two of the cars had been completely gutted and two of the vehicles were extensively damaged.

“Damage was also caused to the front of a nearby property in the area as a result of the fire spreading. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

“Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 176 of 07/08/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”