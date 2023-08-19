Former TV star in battle with local council after they shoot down housing plan

The council received 27 letters of objection to the plans for the new houses and apartments.

An artist's drawing of the new housing development, called the Waterfront, which is planned for Rostrevor. The local council recently refused permission for another development on the site.

Big Brother's star Orla McAlister and boyfriend Gary McCausland were among the guests at Dungannon Thomas Clarkes Gala Banquet which was held in Armagh City Hotel at the weekend.

A former TV presenter is at the centre of a planning battle which has split opinion in a picturesque village.

Developer Gary McCausland, who has hosted a number of TV property shows, wants to build a housing and apartment complex on a waterfront site in Rostrevor, Co Down.

A planning application for the complex was recently shot down by the local council - but Mr McCausland is now appealing that decision and also pushing ahead with plans for another housing development on the site.

The plans for the refused development – which would have incorporated 33 apartments and 12 houses – were first submitted to Newry and Mourne District Council in July 2021 by Richland Waterfront Limited.

Mr McCausland is the sole director of the Belfast-based property company.

The proposed waterfront site of the complex at Shore Road in Rostrevor has stunning views over Carlingford Lough and is located in the Mourne Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

The site, which is beside Rostrevor quay, is currently occupied by a car salesroom.

Among the concerns raised was the impact on the local habitat and the fears it could lead to more “high rise” apartment blocks in the village.

The council also received 17 letters in support of the proposed development.

Supporters said the village was in need of more housing and claimed the planned complex would enhance the local area.

In refusing the planning application for the property complex, the council said it would be at odds with surrounding landscape.

The council’s report stated: “It is over development of the site.

“While the form and layout may be appropriate in other settings, this is not an appropriate design or form at the edge of the village limits which has a low density and a rural feel.

“It will adversely affect the setting and appearance of the AONB when viewed from the Shore Road and wider views around Carlingford Lough.”

However, Richland Waterfront Limited has lodged an appeal against the council’s decision with the Planning Appeals Commission.

The commission will look at all the details of the application before deciding whether to uphold or overturn the council’s decision.

When contacted by the Sunday World, Mr McCausland confirmed he was appealing the council decision - but said the site already had received planning permission in 2017 for 41 apartments, an underground car park and a nursing home.

“This has been fully approved and enacted and we are currently progressing with this development,” he said.

“We purchased the site with this planning permission already in place and this has always been our default position.”

Mr McCausland said the plans recently refused by the council, which he described as the “Georgian Village” proposal, had been to replace this already-approved development.

“We felt this was perhaps a better solution for site and Rostrevor.

“However, it has been refused so now we are proceeding with the approved planning permission.

“We have appealed the decision to turn down the Georgian Village proposal as a matter of principle and company policy.

“However, we are now focused on delivering the approved planning permission.

“If we are successful in overturning the council’s decision we may reconsider our position regarding the site at a later date.

“Right now, we want to get on and deliver much needed quality housing to the Rostrevor area.

“We have already over 20 potential purchasers on a waiting list, most of them local so there seems to be high demand for these units.”

For a number of years, Mr McCausland, 55, was a familiar face on our TV screens.

From 2004 to 2007, he hosted 22 episodes of How to be a Property Developer on Channel 5.

In the show, two teams were each handed £250,000 and given a year to make as much money as possible from buying and selling property.

Mr McCausland also presented 20 episodes of Axe the Agent? on the BBC – a show which helped people sell property without the help of an estate agent.

In 2009, he published a book called How to Make Money from Property.

However, in recent years, Mr McCausland, who is a former partner of ex-Big Brother star Orlaith McAllister, has concentrated on his business interests.

His company, the Richland Group, has been involved in a number of property developments in Northern Ireland and London.

Mr McCausland is also director of a company called Hubflow Limited which provides shared workspaces in London and Belfast.