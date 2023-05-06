Former soldier and author says he can never forget run-in with suspected IRA bombmaker

General View of the Loughgall ambush in 1987 when eight IRA men were shot dead by the SAS.

The scene of a shoot-out in Clonoe, near Coalisland, County Tyrone, where four IRA men were killed by the SAS.

Jon Trigg can never forget the day he looked into the eyes of a man who wanted him dead.

They’d never met and they came from different worlds, the Co Tyrone farmer and suspected IRA commander and the fresh faced British Army Platoon Commander on his first tour of Northern Ireland.

It was 1993 and the infamous, notorious, East Tyrone Brigade of the IRA, was still reeling from the 1987 SAS ambush at Loughgall security base which left eight of the Provos’ most experienced operatives dead.

But on that day in the Tyrone countryside Trigg knew there was still fight in the enemy.

“He was known as a player, a bombmaker, he was in his 30s and as we approached his farm he was in the yard” he said.

“When he saw us he went rigid as a pillar of stone, even from a distance I could see the tension in his body and face, and the look of utter hatred in his eyes. I realised this was a man who wanted me dead.

“It’s an image that has never left me.”

Trigg’s time in East Tyrone is manifest in his book “Death In The Fields” his story of the IRA in the county.

The Brigade under the leadership of Jim Lynagh, made East Tyrone a virtual no-go zone for British forces. The Army could only move around by helicopter leaving the `ground battle’ to the much maligned UDR and RUC.

“It was Secretary of State Merlyn Rees who coined the phrase ``Bandit Country’’ for South Armagh, but East Tyrone was a place apart.

“It was such an intimate war, a very small territory, a war between neighbours, you had members of the UDR and RUC picking up their weapons to go on patrol and you had Active Service Unit members effectively doing the same thing.

“You were fighting people who lived in the next farm”

Trigg, a graduate of Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst is a renowned military historian and author of over a dozen books, and has been nominated for the Pushkin Prize for Russian history for his book on Hitler’s Allies in Russia.

But he admits his time in the North captivated him.

He returned as a civilian to interview former IRA volunteers and members of the UDR and he discovered a silent war is still being waged.

An IRA volunteer agreed to meet him.

“He was deeply suspicious, eventually he would only agree to meet me south of the border, and he told me I only had half an hour.”

What started as half an hour turned into three hours, and a conversation held in a number of locations with the interviewee convinced he was still being targeted by the British, convinced his phone was bugged and that he could be shot at any time.

“Living like that must be exhausting, similarly when I spoke to families of UDR men they still believe they are under threat, for them it’s not over.”

East Tyrone were regarded as a polished, professional military unit. Former US Marine and IRA volunteer John Crawley said he believed Jim Lynagh and his unit would comfortably fit into the American Army.

“I’ve spoken to John and there is no doubt East Tyrone was always seen as a bit different.”

But on the night of May 8, 1987, East Tyrone suffered a blow from which they never recovered. A planned attack on Loughgall security barracks ran into an SAS ambush – eight volunteers, including Lynagh, lay dead.

It led to the famous phrase reportedly spoken by an IRA commander ``who’s left.”

Trigg is in no doubt it was the moment East Tyrone, while not beaten, were badly wounded.

At the tme of Loughgall, he said, the average of the IRA unit was 24, with a few older experience heads. By the time the SAS intercepted a planned IRA attack at Clonoe, Trigg claims the average age was 20.

On that occasion Patrick Vincent 20, Peter Clancy 19, and Kevin O'Donnell 21, died in a hail of bullets. Sean O’Farrell was shot dead as he tried to escape by clambering over a fence.

Two others were wounded and arrested.

“Where were the older guys? They’d been hollowed out. The best years of a soldier are in their mid-20s, within a few years the IRA, which was extremely proficient in what they did, had lost all that experience.

“It was a watershed moment.”

Trigg said in his training before deployment it was hammered into them to respect the capabilities of the "enemy”.

“If they have a chance they will kill you, if you have a chance take it.”

And he insisted volunteers he has spoken to accepted they were in a war and that they could expect a lifetime in jail or death.

He admits to a ``fascination’’ with the place.

“I wrote the book, in part to remind people, particularly in Britain, what happened here. In some ways how people got on with their lives around armed soldiers, checkpoints – imagine how it would go down in Somerset if a soldier stuck his head in your car window and asked ``where you coming from, where you going, what’s your name, open tour boot.

“I remember being on patrol on Main Street in Dungannon and walking past Woolworths, I looked in the big plate glass window and there were kids at the pic `n’ mix and in the same window I could my reflection in full combat gear, loaded assault rifle and backpack. Bizarre.”

Death In The Fields: The IRA And East Tyrone, by Jonathan Trigg is published by Merrion Press and is available in bookshops for £16.99/€18.99