Former Derry GAA player charged with attack in Boston that left man at risk of losing a kidney
A former GAA star has appeared in court in the United States over an attack that left a man at risk of losing a kidney.
Former Derry Gaelic footballer Ciaran McFaul (28), who lives in South Boston, faces charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
He is accused of assaulting three men at West Broadway, South Boston, on June 20, which left one man with serious internal injuries.
Kevin Hayden, the district attorney for South Boston, said Mr McFaul, who lives in South Boston, met the men while heavily intoxicated after he was thrown out of Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant at around 2am.
Mr McFaul is accused of punching one victim in the face causing him to fall on the ground before allegedly kicking him in the abdomen at least five times.
A statement from the district attorney said: "He punched one victim three times in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. He then kicked the victim in the abdomen at least five times with a shod foot. The victim suffered serious internal injuries including a stage four kidney laceration and internal bleeding."
The victim spent two days in intensive care at Brigham and Women's Hospital after he suffered a stage-four kidney laceration and internal bleeding.
The man was at risk of losing a kidney as a result of the incident, according to prosecutors.
Mr Hayden said the assault "resulted in potential life-long impacts on a victim who was doing nothing more than standing on a street corner with friends".
Mr McFaul was ordered to remain in Massachusetts for the duration of the court case and was also imposed with a $5,000 cash bail by Judge Pamela M. Dashiell. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
He also surrendered his passport and was ordered to stay in Massachusetts for the duration of the court case. Mr McFaul must wear a GPS tracking device, drink no alcohol and use a SCRAM device to monitor his alcohol consumption.
Mr McFaul is due to will return to court on September 14 for a pre-trial hearing.
