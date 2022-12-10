First British soldier ever convicted of Troubles killing stays silent on roadie killing

Last week, a British soldier was convicted of the callous killing of Catholic Aidan McAnespie.

This is the first British soldier to be convicted of murder during the Troubles – pictured here as free as a bird enjoying a pint.

Ian Thain was just 18 years of age when he gunned down Thomas ‘Kidso’ Reilly as he ran away from an army foot patrol in west Belfast on August 9, 1983.

And we tracked him down just days after another British soldier was convicted of the callous killing of Catholic Aidan McAnespie.

Mr McAnespie’s killer David Holden will not serve more than two years in jail because of the Good Friday Agreement – but Thain not only served just over two years for murder BEFORE the Agreement was signed, but he was let back into the British army.

When we tracked Thain down this week – asking if he’d care to apologise to his victim’s family – he point-blank refused to speak to us.

Thomas ‘Kidso’ Reilly (22), from Turf Lodge, had worked as a road manager with all-girl pop band Banamarama.

And he died when a single bullet fired by Private Thain hit him on the back before piercing his heart.

When Thain returned to the army barracks where he was based, he was arrested by the RUC.

And the following year he appeared before Judge Eoin Higgins charged with the murder. After a trial at the Crown Court in Belfast, Thain was found guilty.

But before sending him to prison for life, Judge Higgins told the soldier that under cross-examination, he had been “deliberately untruthful”.

He added that Thain had failed to provide a proper explanation for his behaviour.

The judge also said Thain had “concocted” a story about believing his victim was armed and was about to fire when he shot him.

But less than three years later, Thain – a marksman with the 1st Battalion Light Infantry – was released on licence and he secretly returned to his army regiment.

On the day he died, ‘Kidso’ Reilly had joined friends on the streets of west Belfast where spontaneous anti-internment demonstrations were taking place.

As it was an extremely hot summer’s day, Kidso was wearing denim shorts and he had also removed his T-shirt.

Around 4pm as the friends were making their way home, they were stopped by Thain’s Light Infantry patrol at the junction of the Whiterock and Springfield Roads.

Kidso was searched and found to be unarmed. He walked off in the direction of his mother’s house at nearby Ardmonagh Gardens.

On hearing the soldiers shouting, he started to run, but fell to the ground when he was hit by a bullet fired from Thain’s powerful SLR rifle.

An eyewitness who gave evidence at Ian Thain’s trial told us this week: “There was a lot of noise and confusion and the soldiers were very aggressive. Kidso ran away. Then I heard a soldier shout, ‘Shoot him!’

“I saw a soldier I later learned was Ian Thain drop to one knee and fire. He hit Kidso in the back and he fell to the ground.”

Thomas Reilly worked as a roadie for the all-girl band Bananarama, and he had also been a merchandising manager with ’80s supergroup Spandau Ballet.

In a powerful statement of solidarity with the Reilly family, the three Bananarama stars travelled from their homes in London to lay wreaths and carry the coffin at his funeral days later.

Pop icon Paul Weller also sent flowers accompanied by a handwritten note.

And Spandau Ballet superstar Gary Kemp – who was also good friends with Kidso – is on record as saying he was inspired to write the hit song ‘Through the Barricades’ after visiting Kidso’s grave along with a member of the victim’s family.

Thain, from Hatfield in Doncaster, served just 26 months behind bars before being released on parole and reinstated back into the army to finish his service.

In answer to a series of tough questions in the House of Commons from John Hume four years later, Northern Ireland Secretary Douglas Hurd said: “Both the parole board and I were aware his service had been retained by the army, but there is no question of him serving in Northern Ireland again.”

This week – with the 40th anniversary of the Kidso Reilly murder looming – the Sunday World tracked down killer Thain to his home in Yorkshire.

Now a 62-year-old father and grandfather, Ian Richard Thain lives with his wife in a smart £300,000 semi-detached house in suburb of Doncaster.

These days he works as a self-employed engineer with a company maintaining railway lines in England. He enjoys a good standard of living and he has holidayed with his wife in Australia.

Using electronic means, we sent several messages to the former soldier asking him for an interview, but he failed to respond.

We also sent a registered letter to Thain in Doncaster. It was hand-delivered to his home by the Post Office yesterday morning and it required a signature before being handed over.

In it we asked Thain if he had any regrets about his actions on August 9, 1983, when he snuffed out the life of Thomas ‘Kidso’ Reilly with a bullet in the back.

And we specifically asked the former infantryman if he cared to apologise to the Reilly family.

But at the time of going to print, Thain failed to contact us.

We also contacted his friend John Speak, another former Light Infantry soldier, who was standing next to Thain when he shot Kidso.

But he too declined to speak about the Reilly murder or even discuss the incident on the Springfield Road nearly 40 years ago.

“Thanks, but no thanks. Too many bad memories,” he said.

But Speak wasn’t always so media-shy about his friend Thain’s role in the Kidso Reilly murder.

Following his release from prison, Speak told a national newspaper: “He’s no murderer. He never could be. He was just a quiet boy of 18 doing his job to the best of his ability.

“I can’t forget the state he was in after the shooting. He didn’t know where he was, he was so shocked.”

He added: “He should never have been charged with murder, let alone convicted.”

This week Kidso’s close friend Aidso Digney recalled the happy times they spent together as young lads and die-hard Celtic supporters growing up in west Belfast.

“We were the Thatcher generation and we had nothing. But Kidso stood out from all the rest. He was a good-looking boy and he was determined to go places.

“He loved the music business and he went to London and carved out a fantastic life for himself,” he said.

He added: “I wasn’t with Kidso when he died, but I was with him the night before. And I always remember him putting his arms around his dad Jim and telling him he loved him.

“I was stunned when I was told he had been shot dead. But after I got over the shock, I attend an impromptu protest with his other friends outside the army barracks at Turf Lodge.”

Aidso also recalled Thain’s trial for the murder of his friend: “I attended the trial most days and remember well watching Ian Thain in the dock. Thain took little interest in what was being said. He spent his time eating boiled sweets. He would bring them out his pocket and quietly unwrap the cellophane paper without attracting the attention of the judge,” said Aidso.

He added: “I often wondered what happened to him and I thought what kind of life he went on to have.”

Aidso also spoke about the role Celtic played in the lives of Kidso and his young friends in west Belfast.

He said: “Kidso was a Celtic fanatic and he was a legend in Celtic supporting circles. He was a regular at Celtic Park and he had many friends in Glasgow, particularly in the Gorbals.”

Today Aidso is a senior organiser with the Eire Go Brách Celtic Supporters Club. And he told how some years ago, the club took the Reilly family to Celtic Park in Kidso’s honour.

Aidso added: “Now we know what became of Ian Thain, but we’ll never know what would have become of Kidso. He was a special person.”

The British MoD eventually paid compensation to the Reilly family for the loss of their son. But following the settlement, Kidso’s mum Bridie said: “It doesn’t matter if the emptied every bank in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – it will never make up for him.”

The Sunday Worldtracked down Thain after another ex-soldier David Holden was convicted of the manslaughter of 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie at an army border checkpoint near Aughnacloy in February 1988.

The young Tyrone man was on his way to a local GAA club when Holden shot him in the back.

Holden admitted firing the fatal rounds from a powerful machine-gun, but insisted it was an accident as his hands were wet.

But last week trial judge Mr Justice O’Hara said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The British army killed more than 300 people during the Troubles, but only a handful of soldiers were ever convicted.